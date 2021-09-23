The trailer for Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film, Rashmi Rocket, released and it definitely looks like a story worth telling.

The film stars Taapsee as a national-level athlete, who after winning accolades for the country, is forced to undergo a gender test and disbarred from participating over claims of excessive testosterone levels.

The film, which also stars Supriya Pathak as Taapsee's mother, Priyanshu Painyuli as her husband, and Abhishek Banerjee as her lawyer, seems to be inspired by the case of athletes like Santhi Soundarajan and Dutee Chand.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film will release directly on Zee5 on October 15, 2021.