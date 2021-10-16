Rashmi Rocket, starring Taapsee Panu released on 15th October. The movie talks about the gender bias for women in sports & how societal barriers hinder Rashmi's sports career. 

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the movie has a great star cast including, Taapsee Pannu, Supriya Pathak, Priyanshu Painyuli, Shweta Tripathi. 

A story that is important to be heard seems to be inspired by Santhi Soundarajan and Dutee Chand.

If you are still wondering if it's worth watching? I'll leave you with these tweets to decide. 

The movie is currently streaming on Zee5. 