Rashmi Rocket, starring Taapsee Panu released on 15th October. The movie talks about the gender bias for women in sports & how societal barriers hinder Rashmi's sports career.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the movie has a great star cast including, Taapsee Pannu, Supriya Pathak, Priyanshu Painyuli, Shweta Tripathi.

A story that is important to be heard seems to be inspired by Santhi Soundarajan and Dutee Chand.

If you are still wondering if it's worth watching? I'll leave you with these tweets to decide.

Rashmi Rocket - well written and executed. Not that high on drama..but gives out a very strong message about the issues faced by the female athletes



few court room dialouges were interesting



Loved the performance of Taapsee, Shweta Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee

Being a sports lover, lawyer & activist I adore all sports based movies. #RashmiRocket is yet another movie in that genre. Taapsee has once again performed brilliantly and I loved the mother daughter relationship & it's lead dialogue;

#RashmiRocket , just saw this movie, hats off to Akarsh Khurana for writing a perfectly fit storyline for the audiences to get behind, this movie brings the best performance from Taapsee and she does not disappoint!

#RashmiRocket is a movie that should be played mandatorily across schools. Esp. Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where sports is not only for nationalism and passion but for sustenance. Thus when careers are targeted families are ruined across generations. Well done Taapsee!

#RashmiRocket ⭐️⭐️



Film foundation is based on a solid story but over melodramatic writing, slow narrative & cursory direction makes it a poor watch. Taapsee Pannu is repetitive & lacks versatility. Its a half baked sports drama which lacks entertainment.

Taapsee is a natural talent. #RashmiRocket is relevant theme. It is a crusade against the unjust treatment of discriminatory practices against high performing female athletes, several of either gone into oblivion or lost the battle. Every state gov should play this movie in school

The most important freedom is freedom to be who you really are!



#RashmiRocket pic.twitter.com/gecUbY85sm — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) October 15, 2021

Watched #RashmiRocket premiere yesterday in Mumbai.. Wow.. What a fantastic movie which touches ur soul many times.. Taapsee u made me cry with pain and joy. Extraordinary performance from u. A must watch movie for every Indian. Congratulations to entire Team!!

#RashmiRocket (Hindi|2021) - ZEE5.



#RashmiRocket (Hindi|2021) - ZEE5. Sports - Courtroom Drama. Talks abt 'gender testing' issue. Apt casting. Tapsee & lawyer Eeshit gud. Race scenes doesnt create any tension. Edits & Music could hv been btr. Avg 1st Hlf & Decent 2nd Hlf. Quite Engaging. Harmless One Time Watch!

Watched #RashmiRocket . Really a nice movie based on very good message. — Rocky Nayak (@Rockyindian333) October 15, 2021

Taapsee on #RashmiRocket: It's a human story more than a sports drama, sports is just a backdrop of the film.

Finished #RashmiRocket ..Another great performance by Taapsee ..She always does unique movies & this one is the same.. touching storyline , excellent direction.. Abhishek Banerjee is rock steady.. a must watch .. ⭐⭐⭐⭐...

#RashmiRocket another gem from the artistically complete actress Taapsee

#RashmiRocket

What an amazing movie... 5/5

Its a must watch movie 🚀

Amazing work done by Taapsee and Priyanshu Painyuli

Movie Review: #RashmiRocket



Rating: 3.5/5



Movie Review: #RashmiRocket

Rating: 3.5/5

"Taapsee is the soul of the film. More than the physicality, it's the portrayal of the sheer mental harassment, mental exhaustion, that must be praised. It's as real as it gets. Bravo, Taapsee!" - Filmfare

“The most important kind of freedom is the freedom to be who you really are…”



And @taapseev you are just irresistible..👏#RashmiRocket @ZEE5India

pic.twitter.com/FKsjKQC5oL — Surender Mehra IFS (@surenmehra) October 15, 2021

Watched #RashmiRocket just now. Good to see a movie on Gender Testing in Athletics. Taapsee I didn't want the movie to end. Felt like there is more to the story. Would love to see a sequel on Rashmi after childbirth :)



A pro female athlete after pregnancy is another stigma!!! — Arshi Yasin (@arshi_yasin) October 15, 2021

Watched the movie. Absolute class and brilliant acting. Keep #rocket ing Taapsee. You are amazing!

#RashmiRocket a must watch movie — Adv Anubha Shrivastava Sahai 🇮🇳 (@anubha1812) October 15, 2021

#RashmiRocket

Has a solid theme,novelty value,relevant message,good set of actors & bankable performances.

Flaws-Floundering pace, specially in 1st half,too much drama that slackens the sharpness.

But 2nd half redeems itself.

I feel the film could hv been sharper & better. — Bhavna (@bhavnatalkies) October 15, 2021

Wow what a movie #RashmiRocket ! nice script and excellent performance by each one involved in making this Masterpiece, especially Taapsee ! I couldn't imagine anyone else doing this role

Abhishek Banerjee - What a powerful performance. The movie would have not been so good without your versatile acting. #RashmiRocket

“ Haar Jeet Toh Parinaam Hai

Koshish Humara Kaam Hai”

" Haar Jeet Toh Parinaam Hai
Koshish Humara Kaam Hai"

Fantastic movie.. and what a performance by leading lady Taapsee.

The movie is currently streaming on Zee5.