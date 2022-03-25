The thin line separating mainstream cinema from regional cinema is rapidly blurring. Not only are we seeing Bollywood actors accept roles in regional films, but we're also witnessing regional actors cast in key roles in mainstream films.

After proving their acting prowess in a number of regional films, some well-known actors are finally making their Hindi cinema debut.

1. Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda, who is already a Telugu film superstar, is set to debut in the sports action film Liger. He will play a boxer in the film, which is set in the world of mixed martial arts. Ananya Panday will star alongside Deverakonda in the upcoming film.

Presenting LIGER, starring the ruler of big screens & hearts - Vijay Deverakonda & the fiery Ananya Panday. Directed by the exceptionally skilled Puri Jagannadh, we can't wait to let the world witness this story in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. #Liger pic.twitter.com/6hOBAB2wgJ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 18, 2021

2. Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna, another leading actress from the South, has been cast as the protagonist in Mission Majnu. In the spy thriller, which is slated to release on June 10, she will be featured opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

3. Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi, one of the best actors in the south cinema industry today, is set to make his Bollywood debut with the film Mumbaikar. The Santosh Sivan directorial also stars Vikrant Massey, Sanjay Mishra, and Ranvir Shorey. The film is a remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Maanagaram.

4. Naga Chaitanya

With Laal Singh Chaddha, Naga Chaitanya will make his Hindi movie debut alongside Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He was pictured on set in uniform and is expected to play an Army officer in the comedy-drama.

5. Nayanthara

Nayanthara is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in filmmaker Atlee's upcoming yet-untitled film. The actor will be reuniting with Atlee for the third time, having previously worked with him in two of his projects, Bigil and Raja Rani.

Exclusive #NAYANTHARA and Rutuja ( marathi actreess) Big Opration Sequence On #SRK #Atlee Movie, both are playing cops Jawaan Team 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bZMpUG25U2 — Rashid Siddiquee (@FFNEWS6) September 5, 2021

6. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, the Telugu actor, is gearing up for his big break in Bollywood with the remake of S S Rajamouli's 2005 blockbuster Chhatrapati. In the original film, Prabhas played the main lead.

7. Adivi Sesh

Adivi Sesh, a Telugu actor who also featured in Baahubali: The Beginning, will make his Bollywood debut with Major, a biographical drama. The movie revolves around the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was killed in the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

The impressive performances of these talented actors in their regional projects assure us that we are in for a treat this year.