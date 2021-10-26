When it comes to couple goals, one couple that we all ought to look toward is Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah. The two have been married for 40 years, and have grown into beautiful individuals through it all.

In a recent interview, actor Ratna Pathak spoke about how Naseeruddin Shah has always inspired her to do better. How he's always pushed her to work harder. In the discourse, she adorably admitted to how hard he works as an actor.

We fell in love and have been inseparable ever since. The first theater play we did together was titled Sambhog Se Sanyaas Tak, and that is the story of our life. Bas sanyaas lena baaki hai (laughs). It’s a relationship, which has been very useful. It is a relationship of equals, of friends, which has been a blessing for us. We became very good friends and stayed very good friends..

- Ratna Pathak told Indian Express

And isn't that what finding a life partner is about? Having someone by your side who helps you grow and become the best version of yourself? Because apparently, that's exactly what Ratna Pathak thinks of her husband.

I am very lazy. Itni hardworking nahi hu. Toh Naseer ki dekha dekhi mein, mujhe bhi mehnat karni hi padti hai.

- Ratna Pathak told Indian Express

random black and white pictures of young naseeruddin shah and ratna pathak shah: a thread pic.twitter.com/1IudkBWtKv — insha (@yee__haw) March 19, 2020

How cute are they!