Actor Raveena Tandon is a known animal lover and often keeps posting about the furry beings, including her own pets.

Today, she decided to introduce her followers to them.

In a post she uploaded on Instagram, Raveena mentions:

Meet Chotu, came to live with us after a car ran over his head, lost both his eyes, after his hospital treatment, I brought him home.

Puma, a tiny kitty roaming fearlessly on the streets of Mumbai, just missing being run over. Now does dadagiri on the others at home.

Cuddles the half Pomeranian and half indie found on a hot terrace left to die with other siblings by a breeder because he was not a pure breed!

The idea behind this post is to promote adopting pets and not buying them. There are many of these innocent beings who need our love and may even die if not given proper care. Which makes it important that we look out for them and bring them in. You can read the complete post here: