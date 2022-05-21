Ravi Shastri has been of a mood lately and to be honest, it has been one of the more entertaining things about the bird app these days. Last night, the former Indian coach did a AMA on Twitter, encouraging his followers to ask him anything they like.

I’m in a good mood today, ask me anything. #AskRavi — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

This led to some very interesting questions that people have been wanting to ask for years.

Jiski bhi party mei zada mazze hai — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

सर कभी ब्लैक में खरीदी है ?#AskRavi — Delhi Se Hoon BC (@delhichatter) May 20, 2022

What's your favourite chakhna? — Kaptan Hindustan™ (@KaptanHindostan) May 20, 2022

But this fan portrait of Shastri and his reaction to it is what left everyone in splits.

Please mita de yaar 😭😭 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

People have really been losing their minds over this.

This has to go in the Twitter Hall of Fame 😂 https://t.co/1WUcKHMIHF — This Is Harsh (@Bhand_Engineer) May 20, 2022

I'm loving this man 😂 https://t.co/wIJJCwb0do — Rishabh Daid (@rishabhdaid7) May 20, 2022

Oh man, Ravi Shastri needs a podcast of his own, where it's just him taking the piss out of people.