Ravi Shastri has been of a mood lately and to be honest, it has been one of the more entertaining things about the bird app these days. Last night, the former Indian coach did a AMA on Twitter, encouraging his followers to ask him anything they like.
I’m in a good mood today, ask me anything. #AskRavi— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022
This led to some very interesting questions that people have been wanting to ask for years.
Jiski bhi party mei zada mazze hai— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022
सर कभी ब्लैक में खरीदी है ?#AskRavi— Delhi Se Hoon BC (@delhichatter) May 20, 2022
What's your favourite chakhna?— Kaptan Hindustan™ (@KaptanHindostan) May 20, 2022
But this fan portrait of Shastri and his reaction to it is what left everyone in splits.
Please mita de yaar 😭😭— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022
People have really been losing their minds over this.
got no chill 😭😭😭 https://t.co/bwmduKBSB7— MSC (@man7aas) May 20, 2022
I'm loving this man 😂 https://t.co/wIJJCwb0do— Rishabh Daid (@rishabhdaid7) May 20, 2022
Oh man, Ravi Shastri needs a podcast of his own, where it's just him taking the piss out of people.