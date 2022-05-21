Ravi Shastri has been of a mood lately and to be honest, it has been one of the more entertaining things about the bird app these days. Last night, the former Indian coach did a AMA on Twitter, encouraging his followers to ask him anything they like. 

This led to some very interesting questions that people have been wanting to ask for years. 

But this fan portrait of Shastri and his reaction to it is what left everyone in splits. 

People have really been losing their minds over this. 

Oh man, Ravi Shastri needs a podcast of his own, where it's just him taking the piss out of people. 