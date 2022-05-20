Ravi Shastri is back and in the most entertaining way possible. The former Indian coach can now be seen in what looks like a CRED ad. Until then what we have here is Shashtri tweeting cool pictures of himself. And from the looks of it, he's channelling his inner Ranveer Singh.

‘Good mornings’ are optional if you haven’t slept at all. pic.twitter.com/4OhSYEg3Ln — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

Although to be fair, Shastri is the OG. Ranveer Singh came much later.

And did he just quote Ted Mosby?

My family lives in Mumbai and I live in the moment. pic.twitter.com/22BBncYoDL — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

See what I mean? Although Shastri is far better dressed and has 'swag' Mosby couldn't hope to replicate.

You’re in her DMs. She’s on my VIP guestlist. pic.twitter.com/eJTzoVKMz3 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

Damn, if he ain't the king of drip!

Twitter has been going crazy after seeing the former Indian coach's tweets.

My friend after 10 pegs…!!! https://t.co/Eo2aEc0geB — COC (@Controversyy3) May 20, 2022

Those are magic moments 😂 https://t.co/vpE7outlbT — Abhay Sharma (@AbhayGoku) May 20, 2022

I want his life https://t.co/LRMo5RlCYL — Little Lord Chuckleroy (@Mister_Kapoor) May 20, 2022

Ravi Shastri to play Ranveer Singh in the 83 BTS https://t.co/O2PB4G4oZk — Rahul Pillai (@imRahul31Pillai) May 20, 2022

This is me

Constant me

Everyday me https://t.co/555Po2Ym6f — Prashant (@FakerNapster) May 20, 2022

Well, I think it's a CRED ad. But it ain't out yet. So keep checking this space for more.