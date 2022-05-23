Ravi Shastri has actually made the bird app really fun since last week. Admittedly, he's been tweeting to promote the new CRED ad but hey, who cares, there's so little to be joyous about these days. And to be honest, his tweets are really funny.

Just take a look at this:

My family lives in Mumbai and I live in the moment. pic.twitter.com/22BBncYoDL — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

Shastri has completely embraced the drunk uncle stereotype that Desi Twitter made him into during his tenure as the coach of the Indian Men's cricket team and now he's just rolling with it.

‘Good mornings’ are optional if you haven’t slept at all. pic.twitter.com/4OhSYEg3Ln — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

Mujhe kya mein toh chill hun 🍻 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

He even did a Ask Me Anything on Twitter.

Jiski bhi party mei zada mazze hai — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

And then there's this gem!

Please mita de yaar 😭😭 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

Unfortunately, Shastri did a typical drunk uncle move and left the chat mid conversation. That said, people seeking answers can watch the new CRED ad here:

Don't remember any of this. pic.twitter.com/xDppHjE0iz — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 21, 2022

Oh man, Ravi Shastri is the level of cool most of us can only aspire to be LOL!