The trailer for Merry Christmas is out and it feels like the perfect present. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor and Vinay Pathak, among others. Now that we have a look into the film, there’s a lot to look forward – including the cast, of course.

From the looks of the trailer, the thriller has an intriguing plot. The fact that Christmas is centric to the theme of the story, makes it both visually and cinematically appealing. People are understandably impressed. Given Sriram Raghavan’s filmography, it also makes sense to expect more than what has already been served.

The internet is particularly looking forward to Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif’s chemisty because it already seems promising. However, the details in the Hindi and Tamil trailers have especially left audiences happy. For instance, these visuals of from the both the trailers differ, based on regional relevance which is, well, intelligent.

People are only excited.

katrina is looking so gorgeous

n merry christmas trailer looks goodpic.twitter.com/6GR1XHgzU4 — neha (@inlostworlld) December 20, 2023

I hope Katrina gets a lot of praise for her performance and Merry Christmas which hopefully would ignite a spark of motivation in her to take that pen and sign a damn film 😭 — Kay (@vkayay) December 20, 2023

katrina kaif and vijay sethupathi in merry christmas (2024). pic.twitter.com/s50o29QJXy — kat loops (@katrinaloops) December 20, 2023

merry christmas looks promising, for the first half I though Katrina was ghost and towards the end Vijay seems to be the ghost. but watch sriram making none of them ghost😭 — 💌 (@dreamee_) December 20, 2023

two of the most attractive ppl attracted to each other? GIMME https://t.co/objQyOfcvi — liver also, fighter also | 🇵🇸 (@nagavallylite) December 20, 2023

Merry Christmas Trailer is really intriguing. I absolutely love the chaos in Sriram Raghavan Cinema.



Vijay Sethupathi gets his BEST role in Hindi to date 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BZ4wmXIyAA — Chay! (@illusionistChay) December 20, 2023

The contrast between the tamil and hindi trailers of Merry Christmas is insane. Sriram Raghavan just made sure to exploit my brain perfectly with this fast paced slow burn manipulation pic.twitter.com/PY76f65Tt3 — Sal (@kaitlery) December 20, 2023

how i look having to come into to work after seeing both merry christmas trailers. im so excited!!!! pic.twitter.com/UEhCWUF45t — 🔻Merry Kris “Salaar” Mass ❤️ (@KrisLovesMovies) December 20, 2023

The film released on 12th January, 2024.