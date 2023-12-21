The trailer for Merry Christmas is out and it feels like the perfect present. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor and Vinay Pathak, among others. Now that we have a look into the film, there’s a lot to look forward – including the cast, of course.
From the looks of the trailer, the thriller has an intriguing plot. The fact that Christmas is centric to the theme of the story, makes it both visually and cinematically appealing. People are understandably impressed. Given Sriram Raghavan’s filmography, it also makes sense to expect more than what has already been served.
The internet is particularly looking forward to Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif’s chemisty because it already seems promising. However, the details in the Hindi and Tamil trailers have especially left audiences happy. For instance, these visuals of from the both the trailers differ, based on regional relevance which is, well, intelligent.
People are only excited.
The film released on 12th January, 2024.