If you consider yourself a movie buff then this might just be the list for you. Here are a couple of the most memorable films that are hitting a major milestone of turning 25 this year, take a look.

1. Khamoshi: The Musical

Khamoshi revolves around a daughter of deaf-mute parents and how she looks for their support when she discovers her love for music. The film was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starred Nana Patekar, Seema Biswas, Manisha Koirala and Salman Khan.

2. Raja Hindustani

I think it is safe to say, we've all seen this film or heard its songs as kids. The story of this film revolves around Raja, a taxi driver, who falls in love with Aarti, a girl who belongs to a wealthy family.

Once they get married, her parents try to create differences amongst the couple. This is a good watch for people who enjoy Bollywood drama in its true essence.

3. 101 Dalmatians

I remember this being a joyous watch as a kid. Something about the coziness of the Dalmatians' home, about how iconic Cruella de Vil's style was (minus the animal cruelty she was a little too comfortable with) just made this film a cinematic version of a warm comforting soup.

Basically, the story is about an evil high-fashion designer who plots to steal Dalmatian puppies in order to make an extravagant fur coat. Unfortunately (or rather, fortunately) her inhuman intentions are met with an equally funny, and heroic rebellion by the entire Dalmatians' family.

4. Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

Certain parts of Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi's were very talked about when it released. Especially, the chemistry that was depicted between Akshay Kumar and Rekha. Though today, this film can be categorised as a a top-class meme source.

Essentially though, the storyline centers around a man (Akshay Kumar) who goes out to search for his missing brother, who also seems to be wanted by the police.

5. Tu Chor Main Sipahi

Another very memorable action film from the nineties. Tu Chor Main Sipahi revolves around a police officer teaming up with a master thief to free a village from the rule of an evil landowner.

This is a good watch if you're looking to chill with your family on a Sunday and relive the good old' days.

6. Matilda

Matilda is the kind of film that you watch and instantly feel a sense of hope and warmth. The film is centered around a little girl named Matilda Wormwood who is extremely intelligent, bright, and in fact, gifted.

Unfortunately, she is misunderstood by her family, teachers, and peers because she is quite different from them.

7. Mission: Impossible

Who can forget Mission: Impossible? Tom Cruise stole a lot of people's hearts with his role as Ethan Hunt. Plus, the theme of this film was so cool.

The story of this film, is about an American agent, who falls under a false suspicion of disloyalty, and must discover and expose the real spy without the support of his organisation.

8. The Hunchback Of Notre Dame

The Hunchback Of Notre Dame is a Disney animated feature film. It revolves around a deformed bell-ringer and his journey to help his friend, a gypsy dancer.

It is a good watch for anyone who loves animated films, and/or Walt Disney's usual magical style of storytelling.

9. Maachis

Maachis is a realistic portrayal of terrorism in Punjab after the 1984 riots. It was directed by Gulzar and stars Om Puri, Tabu and Chandrachur Singh. The film won several awards.

10. Fire

This one is highly recommended, simply for the reason that it was very ahead of its time when it released. The film entails performances by actors such as Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das.

The story is about two women who abandoned by their husbands, find love and solace in each other.

11. Dunston Checks In

Dunston Checks In is a really great watch if you like your comedy films to be childlike and simple. The story is about a young boy who befriends an orangutan in a luxury hotel.

12. Jerry Maguire

Tom Cruise really gave us two iconic films in one year huh? Jerry Maguire is a story about a sports agent who is fired for expressing a rather ethical ehpipheny.

He and a former colleague of his decide to become independent agents, while also, continuing to follow through with the morals he was rejected for.

13. Scream

Scream was so popular when it released, that later, people decided to make parodies of it! The film is deliberately funny at certain points but in subliminal ways, and still remains a great teenage horror film.

The story revolves around a girl named Sydney Prescott and an anonymous person who targets her and her friends by using horror films as part of a deadly game to kill them all.

14. The English Patient

The English Patient shows a time close to World War II, and its story revolves around a young nurse who tends to a badly-burned plane crash victim. Throughout the film, his past is shown in flashbacks, showing the audience his involvement in a love affair.

15. Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin

Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin is a noir film, and specifically it falls under a very new and emerging genre known as Mumbai noir. The film is based on a true incident, turned into a short story by director Sudhir Mishra’s late brother, Sudhanshu.

The story revolves around infidelity and crime. Specifically, around the story of a man named Aditya who is involved in an extra-marital affair that is on the brink of being found out, and about a conflict between two underworld criminals. So, if you enjoy a bit of darkness in your films, this is definitely a good watch.

16. Space Jam

If you find films like Home Alone, Parent Trap, or Hop good to watch, then Space Jam may just be for you. The film is a fictionalized description of NBA superstar LeBron James' collaboration with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes for a Basketball match.

17. A Time To Kill

A Time To Kill is a crime drama film based on John Grisham's 1989 novel of the same name. The story is centred around a fearless young lawyer, and how along with his assistant he defends a black man accused of murdering two white men who raped his ten-year-old daughter.

The film is based in Canton, Mississippi and holds a tonality of the stubborn racism witnessed in the history of America's Southern plantations.

Which one are you going to watch first?