They say that art imitates life and vice versa. And a recent robbery case seems to be the perfect example of this. A group of men posed as CBI officers to rob a businessman in Kolkata – tell me this isn’t a total Special 26 scenario?
Earlier this week, a group of men barged into 60-year-old businessman Suresh Wadhwa’s home and robbed him of ₹ 30 lakh and jewelry too.
Wadhwa filed a case at Bhowanipore police station and said that the group of men claimed that they’ll send him a seizure list later, but that never happened. He’s even stated that the men came in cars with stickers on them that seemed like legit CBI vehicles.
Investigators are also considering the involvement of Wadhwa’s family’s inner circle in the crime, and looking into the CCTV footage to spot the whereabouts of the vehicles.