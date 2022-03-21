Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files has been facing a lot of criticism for a variety of reasons. One of these reasons also includes the use of Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz's revolutionary poem 'Hum Dekhenge'.
For the uninitiated, Faiz was widely regarded as Marxist, who opposed the adulteration of state with religion in Pakistan. He was openly against the Islamisation of Pakistan and used the song as a revolutionary poem to speak against the establishment.
