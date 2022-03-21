Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files has been facing a lot of criticism for a variety of reasons. One of these reasons also includes the use of Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz's revolutionary poem 'Hum Dekhenge'.

This Twitter user has actually explained the real meaning behind the song and the purpose for which it was originally written.

Faiz Sahab ne Hum Dekhenge likha tha Pakistan ke islamization ke khilaf. Vivek Agnihotri ne ek achhe maqsad se likhe gaane ki maar li, aur kya maari hai. Bas naam rahega allah ka- is line ko galat tarike se dikha kar hinduo ko uksaya gaya hai. Iss gaane ko nahi badmaam karna tha. — Satish Ray (@SatishRay_) March 20, 2022

For the uninitiated, Faiz was widely regarded as Marxist, who opposed the adulteration of state with religion in Pakistan. He was openly against the Islamisation of Pakistan and used the song as a revolutionary poem to speak against the establishment.

Islamization ke khilaf likhe gaane ko islamic jaisa dikha diya bhai, confidence ho toh aisa😂 — Satish Ray (@SatishRay_) March 20, 2022

Hahaha faiz sahab yahi din dekhna tha kya🥲 — Satish Ray (@SatishRay_) March 20, 2022

Confidence nahi, ignorance chahiye.

I am pretty sure @vivekagnihotri don't know shit about the real meaning of that nazm.

Also he watches DNA, so we can give it to him. — Bulldozer Baba (@TripathiArinV) March 21, 2022

did they really…just use…hum dekhenge..in the kashmir files???😭😭😭 y’all know it’s a communist ghazal, right? RIGHT?😭😭😭 faiz sahab zinda hote toh ro dete😭😭😭 — elon mast (@sati_savitrrii) March 18, 2022

Hum Dekhenge is one of Faiz Saab's most famous poems.