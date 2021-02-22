The 14th season of Bigg Boss just finished streaming. Here's a list of other reality shows that you can watch because Bigg Boss is over now.

1. MTV Splitsvilla

MTV's much-awaited dating-based reality show, Splitsvilla will premiere on 6th March. The names of a few contestants have been revealed and there's been quite a buzz around the upcoming 13th season.

2. Keeping Up With the Kardashians

The American reality show that gives a peek inside the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family is about to end with its final season starting March 18.

3. Bling Empire

Netflix's Bling Empire follows the life of some of the wealthiest Asians in Los Angeles. From sprawling mansions and lavish parties to gossip and shopping trips to Paris, the show has all the bling.

4. The Big Day

If you loved watching Indian Matchmaking then you might want to watch The Big Day on Netflix. It is a reality show portraying the unbelievably extravagant weddings of elite Indians.

5. Dance Deewane

The 3rd season of the dance reality show will air on Colors TV from 27th February.

6. Indian Idol

The 12th season of the singing reality show is streaming on Sony. Hosted by Aditya Narayan, the show is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar.

7. Shark Tank

The award winning American reality television show features a panel of investors called 'sharks', who decide whether to invest as entrepreneurs make business presentations. The 12th season is airing noe on Voot Select.

