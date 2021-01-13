Netflix's latest release, Lupin, opened to rave reviews. The French crime-thriller stars Omar Sy in the lead role and makes for a compelling watch.

And if you're looking for reasons to watch the show, here we give you some.

1. It's a great show to watch if you are into heists.

Assane Diop (played by Omar Sy) plans a series of daring heists to avenge his father's death, who was wrongly accused of stealing the Queen's necklace.

2. It's inspired by the French fictional character Arsène Lupin.

Deriving inspiration from the mysteries of the fictional gentleman burglar penned by the French novelist Maurice Leblanc, Arsène Lupin, the heists in the show are intriguing and keep you on the edge.

Lupin is known as a man of disguise and clever escapes. Watching Assane Diop implementing his techniques in the show will blow your mind.

3. The show hooks you from the very beginning.

First episode into the Netflix series and you know that you have to binge-watch it. Full of twists and turns, the story is a compelling one. It is undoubtedly the best tribute to Arsène Lupin's short stories.

4. The leading man, Omar Sy, is absolutely enchanting.

Previously seen in The Intouchables, Jurassic World, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Omar Sy is a gentleman in Lupin. He is charming and carries the entire series with his captivating performance.

5. The personal relationships are portrayed beautifully.

Not only brilliant heists, Assane Diop's relationships with his ex-wife Claire, son Raoul and best friend Ben are a treat to watch. In fact, the basic premise of the show is based on his relationship with his father whose death he wants to avenge.

6. It's fun to watch Assane's several disguises and escapes.

Every time he pulls a successul escape, viewers are intrigued to know his next move.

7. The Parisian backdrops will make you want to move there.

A heist at the Louvre, it's glass pyramid structure, stunning city of Paris, the backdrops in the show are to fall for.

8. The first part has just 5 episodes, so perfect to binge-watch.

Ask anyone who's watched the first season of the show and they'll tell you they wished there were more episodes. It's so good and leaves you with a lot to look forward to.

