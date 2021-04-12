For thousands of years, poets, philosophers, and even scientists have been trying to figure what love is; and so far, no one has been able to come up with a definite answer.

It's one of those things. You really have to find what it means for you and stick to that definition.

Unless you are Bollywood. For Bollywood, love, often referred to as ishq, is a bunch of things, including kamina and shava.

Surprisingly, it's also khuda and/or rab, which is just a fact that I am stating. Please don't get offended.

Someone on Reddit pointed this out and now it is really making us wonder about the whole concept.

Sometimes, Bollywood likes to translate.

Sometimes the entertainment industry states the things ishq makes one do.

And on other occasions, ishq is given rather deep/strange attributes, like laal (red), fake, and whatnot.

However, one thing Bollwyood keeps repeating is that ishq is not to be done, which is not very believable advice coming from people who make people fall in love in literally 2 seconds.

Now, while we try to figure out what is Bollywood's stand on the whole ishq thing, I'll leave you with this comment. It's...you read it.

Nobody said it was easy, no one ever said it would be so hard.