Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's fairytale wedding made the country unanimously go "Aww!" And now to rub salt on our love deprived wounds, a photo from one of their first encounters has resurfaced thanks to the CIA level stalking skills of the internet.

Check it out:

The black and white still is allegedly from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's shelved movie Balika Vadhu. At the time Ranbir (then 20) was an assistant director on another one of Bhansali's projects titled Black and Alia (then 11) had come to audition for a role. Apparently, Bhansali sensed their chemistry and they were to debut together. I will be the first to admit that the age difference between the pair is a tiny bit too icky.

But in their defence, the movie was about child marriage, and Bollywood is no stranger to dramatic age differences.

It is said that Bhansali had framed the picture and gifted it to her and it holds a special meaning now that Alia is married to Ranbir.