Ever wondered what it’s like to party with the top 1% of Delhi? A Redditor’s post about attending a birthday bash so extravagant that it rivaled weddings has taken the internet by storm. From the guest list arriving in cars worth over a crore to a food menu straight out of a Michelin-starred fantasy, this wasn’t just a party, it was a spectacle.

The Redditor shared how they and their family, invited by their father’s business partner, arrived feeling “underdressed” and out of place. The celebration was hosted at a sprawling farmhouse that screamed opulence. “Saw the cars parked outside… Porsche, G-Wagon, Defender… We felt like we came in the wrong car,” they wrote, setting the tone for what was to come.

The Menu That Could Make Any Foodie Cry With Joy

Naturally, the first question everyone had was: What did they serve? And oh boy, the Redditor didn’t disappoint. They described an elaborate spread featuring Asian, Italian, Mexican, and North Indian cuisines, with live chefs cooking everything from fried rice to gelato. “Anything I could imagine, they had,” they added, leaving readers salivating at the thought.

The post quickly sparked a range of reactions, from people marveling at the extravagance to others offering sobering takes on the lifestyles of the rich and famous.

One user chimed in with a reality check, saying, “Appearances and pretentiousness are too high on the priority in those places. Middle-class life is actually the sweet spot for enjoying life.” Another hilariously added, “Tune khana khaya ki nahi bhar bhar ke? Bas yahi matter karta hai.” (Did you eat a lot? That’s all that matters.)

Then there were others who couldn’t resist sharing their own wild party stories. A particularly eyebrow-raising comment detailed a bachelor party featuring “hot Russian girls serving drinks in lingerie,” leaving readers both amused and horrified.

While the Redditor’s experience highlights the extravagance of Delhi’s elite, it also raises questions about the gap between lifestyles in India. For some, such celebrations are just another weekend; for others, it’s unimaginable. Either way, stories like these make for entertaining conversations, and perhaps a little food for thought.

So, next time you’re scrolling through Reddit and stumble upon tales of the ultra-rich, just remember: as long as the food is good, everyone’s a winner.