There's something about Sundays and nostalgia. You could be watering your plants or doing anything randomly and out of nowhere, a childhood memory will hit you.

But today, what reminded me of the good old days was a sketch of our all-time-favourite Nirula's.

1989 :: Car Parking And Traffic Infront of Nirula's Restaurant In Connaught Place , Delhi pic.twitter.com/Xxvrn491L4 — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) March 13, 2021

If you're a Delhi kid, you'd know what I am talking about. I mean, for the longest time, Connaught place was all about food and not clothes.

And, for a Delhiite, Nirula's was legit everything.

This oldest and most loved fast-food chain had become such a big part of our time growing up that if we talk about our childhoods, we would mention Nirula's twice.



Well, at least for Delhi-NCR kids. And, guess what? We're not the only ones who think so.

Even the artist of the sketch shared what he enjoyed the most there.

While others appreciated the detailing.

One question, where can I sign up to go back in time?