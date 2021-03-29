There's something about Sundays and nostalgia. You could be watering your plants or doing anything randomly and out of nowhere, a childhood memory will hit you. 

But today, what reminded me of the good old days was a sketch of our all-time-favourite Nirula's. 

If you're a Delhi kid, you'd know what I am talking about. I mean, for the longest time, Connaught place was all about food and not clothes. 

And, for a Delhiite, Nirula's was legit everything.   

I made a drawing of Nirula's at Connaught Place New Delhi. from r/india

This oldest and most loved fast-food chain had become such a big part of our time growing up that if we talk about our childhoods, we would mention Nirula's twice.  

Well, at least for Delhi-NCR kids. And, guess what? We're not the only ones who think so. 

Card
Card
Card
Card
Card

Even the artist of the sketch shared what he enjoyed the most there. 

Card

While others appreciated the detailing. 

Card
Card

One question, where can I sign up to go back in time? 