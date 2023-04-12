Every once in a while, we come across films that are sad and deep, and also stay with us for a long time. And despite being overwhelmingly blue, we keep wanting to watch them again and again. Probably because such films usually showcase great performances. Other times we just want to watch them for their story or want a good cry.

Redditors share saddest Bollywood films
iStock

And Redditors have listed the saddest Bollywood films which were also well-made.

1. “My Name Is Khan bro. I literally sobbed the entire time. Also I feel you sometimes really wanna cry while watching a movie.”

dark_afternoon

My Name Is Khan
Prime Video

2. “We Are Family and Veer Zaara had me SOBBING.”

marinezareen16

Veer Zaara
MUBI

3. “Rang De Basanti. This makes me sad and hopeless generally. Could not bring myself to watch RDB again for 10 years. Could only see it when I was in a happy place in life.”

YellowBubble2710

Rang De Basanti
IMDb

4. “October – ripped me from the inside as the movie progressed.”

nayakashish

October
Indian Express

5. “Sadma and Masoom (both 1983).”

cyberpunk_chill

Sadma
IMDb

6. “I cried watching Kal Ho Naa Ho. So I’ll suggest that. If you don’t cry by the end of it, you’ve got mad skills.”

Relevant-Arm-7751

Kal Ho Naa Ho
Prime Video

7. “The Sky is Pink, especially if you’re a parent.”

NoAdministration527

The Sky Is Pink
Netflix

8. “Taare Zameen Par and Veer Zaara.

DarkThanos12

Taare Zameen Par
Film Companion

9. “Watch Anand or Sadma and cry it out🥹”

Successful_Ad_4143

Anand
The Economic Times

10. “Tere Naam is my go-to-cry movie.”

NerdInHibernation

Tere Naam
The Indian Express

11. “Dushman – an underrated gem. The complete act of Kajol’s murder while her twin sister helplessly listens to it destroyed me.”

happyharshali

Dushman
Hindustan Times

12. “In recent times, I don’t think any movie is as melancholic as Qala (2022). It’s a brilliant and very artistic movie with great acting, excellent set locations and exquisite costuming.”

CompetitiveExchange3

Qala
Scroll.in

13. “Guide and Lootera. Saw Guide recently for the first time and I couldn’t get the movie out of my mind for quite some time.”

messylassie

Lootera
Mint

14. “Devdas.”

SnooOwls2481

Devdas
Scroll.in

15. “City Lights. They acted so well and sad AF.”

psyakhil

City Lights
Dawn

Consider this your watch-list for the best sad Bollywood films.