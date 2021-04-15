Which crime show are you watching right now? If you are looking for suggestions, we've made a list of what people on the internet are recommending for crime docu-series and dramas.

1. Peaky Blinders

"Tom Hardy plays one of the greatest roles of his career in my opinion." - ADabbleDoit

You can watch it here.

2. Breaking Bad

"The characters, the cinematography, the dialogue, it's all great. Best of all, the endings of each season and the show as a whole do not disappoint." - TheMintLeaf

You can watch it on Netflix.

3. Money Heist

"It is literally a criminal mastermind getting away with his plan. Very good." - therosesgrave

You can watch it on Netflix.

4. The Spy

"Story of an Israeli spy who infiltrated the Syrian government in the 60s. Equal parts thrill and high intensity drama, packed with some stellar performances. Also, based on true events." - knockyourselvesout



You can watch it on Netflix.

5. Mindhunter

" It's fantastic, and it re-enacts a lot of the most famous interviews with serial killers that we know of. It's uniquely disturbing in what it goes about doing." - Swordswoman

You can watch it on Netflix.

6. Ozark

"Great actors with an enticing story, where flawed characters make you scoot your butt closer to see what's going to happen next." - EerieAlchemist

You can watch it on Netflix.

7. Broadchurch

If you don't mind an emotional rollercoaster, and can handle some tough situations, I'd highly recommend it. - chimichangaman07

You can watch it on Netflix.

8. Unbelievable

"Excellent - based on a true case - can be hard to watch for sensitive viewers." - Truthisnotallowed

You can watch it on Netflix.

9. Narcos

"Narcos is totally worth it & it’s one of my personal favourite’s until now . I’ve seen 25+ complete TV series until now and I can say this for sure that Narcos is completely different .It’s completely Notorious & have depicted the effort’s made by Pablo to take Political Lead. It’s pretty vast though." - Pranav Gavali

You can watch it on Netflix.

10. The Blacklist

"Solid show all around. Spader delivers a stellar performance. Writing's good and compelling." - anyhistoricalfigure

You can watch it on Netflix.

11. The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

"I have seen lots of real life crime stuff but this I had to stop watching. Crazy." - PhillupMcCrevice

You can watch it on Netflix.

12. Bloodline

"Slow burn is the perfect description. A friend told me he quit watching because it was moving too slow, but that's what the show was doing to build tension." - DankBlunderwood

You can watch it on Netflix.

13. The Sinner

"It starts out great, then there are some slightly slower episodes, but there's some sorts of twist/reveal in every one of them that keeps you watching. Would probably actually work better as a binge than a week-by-week show." - LascielCoin

You can watch it on Netflix.

14. Tiger King

"It becomes crazier and crazier each episode. Just dive in and thank me later." - Tarsiusmaximus

You can watch it on Netflix.

15. The Mentalist

"I think it’s one of the most interesting and well-made crime dramas out there." - pacific_butterdo

You can watch it on Prime Video.

16. Bosch

"I have gotten so much enjoyment out of Bosch the tv series and the novels. I'm surprised it doesn't have a larger following." - dempom

You can watch it on Prime Video.

17. Dexter

"Dexter is kind of a crime show that you might enjoy if u haven't seen it already." - joesoffian

You can watch it on Prime Video.

18. Hannibal

"It’s really good and it’s only (sadly) 3 seasons long." - sadphrodite

You can watch it on Netflix.

19. Luther

"Fantastic show, but I will probably never forgive them for that thing that happened." - catzzx

You can watch it on Prime Video.

20. Hinterland

"It's more cerebral, it's quiet and thoughtful and it's absolutely gorgeously shot." - afd8856

You can watch it on Netflix.

21. Don't F**k With Cats

"It messed me up the most." - sarafina397

You can watch it on Netflix.

22. The Keepers

"Really well done in my opinion." - sammy_lemon

You can watch it on Netflix.

25. Marcella

"It’s a good series. Very well acted. Haven’t got through it as parts of it trigger me a bit but if you’re not too sensitive like I am you’ll love it." - kat__31

You can watch it on Netflix.

27. Stranger

"It's a Korean crime/mystery drama. It's very well done as long as you don't mind subtitles." - palpino

You can watch it on Netflix.

29. The Jinx

"This is the best one, BY FAR, that blew me away. don't research or google anything about it, just watch it." - tingsha_bells

You can watch it on Hotstar.

How many of these have you watched?