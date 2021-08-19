Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah opened to rave reviews. The film based on the life and sacrifices of Captain Vikram Batra honours all the Kargil war martyrs who laid their lives in nation's service.

Here's a look at all actors in the movie, and their real-life counterparts:

1. Captain Vikram Batra

2. Dimple Cheema

3. Vishal Batra

4. Amit Sood - Captain Vikam Batra's childhood friend.

5. Lt. Col. (now Lt. Gen.) Y.K. Joshi

6. Major (retired as Colonel) Vikas Vohra

7. Captain (now Brigadier) Rajiv Kapoor

8. Captain (now Colonel) Sanjeev Jamwal

9. Captain (now Colonel) Rajesh W Adhau

10. Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia

11. Subedar (retired as Subedar Major Honorary) Raghunath Singh

12. G L Batra (Captain Vikram Batra's father)

13. Kamal Kanta Batra (Captain Vikram Batra's mother)

The movie is currently streaming on Prime Video.