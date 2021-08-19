Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah opened to rave reviews. The film based on the life and sacrifices of Captain Vikram Batra honours all the Kargil war martyrs who laid their lives in nation's service.
Here's a look at all actors in the movie, and their real-life counterparts:
1. Captain Vikram Batra
Reel
Real
2. Dimple Cheema
Reel
Real
3. Vishal Batra
Reel
Real
4. Amit Sood - Captain Vikam Batra's childhood friend.
Reel
Real
5. Lt. Col. (now Lt. Gen.) Y.K. Joshi
Reel
Real
6. Major (retired as Colonel) Vikas Vohra
Reel
Real
7. Captain (now Brigadier) Rajiv Kapoor
Reel
Real
8. Captain (now Colonel) Sanjeev Jamwal
Reel
Real
9. Captain (now Colonel) Rajesh W Adhau
Reel
Real
10. Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia
Reel
Real
11. Subedar (retired as Subedar Major Honorary) Raghunath Singh
Reel
Real
12. G L Batra (Captain Vikram Batra's father)
Reel
Real
13. Kamal Kanta Batra (Captain Vikram Batra's mother)
Reel
Real
The movie is currently streaming on Prime Video.