Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah opened to rave reviews. The film based on the life and sacrifices of Captain Vikram Batra honours all the Kargil war martyrs who laid their lives in nation's service.

Here's a look at all actors in the movie, and their real-life counterparts: 

1. Captain Vikram Batra

Reel

Source: primevideo

Real

Source: starsunfolded

2. Dimple Cheema

Reel

Source: primevideo

Real

3. Vishal Batra

Reel

Source: prime video

Real

Source: filmibeat

4. Amit Sood - Captain Vikam Batra's childhood friend.

Reel

Source: prime video

Real

5. Lt. Col. (now Lt. Gen.) Y.K. Joshi

Reel

Source: prime video

Real

Source: indianarmy

6. Major (retired as Colonel) Vikas Vohra

Reel

Source: prime video

Real

Source: prime video

7. Captain (now Brigadier) Rajiv Kapoor

Reel

Source: prime video

Real

Source: prime video

8. Captain (now Colonel) Sanjeev Jamwal

Reel

Source: prime video

Real

Source: twitter

9. Captain (now Colonel) Rajesh W Adhau

Reel

Source: prime video

Real

Source: prime video

10. Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia

Reel

Source: prime video

Real

Source: punjab kesari

11. Subedar (retired as Subedar Major Honorary) Raghunath Singh

Reel

Source: prime video

Real

12. G L Batra (Captain Vikram Batra's father)

Reel

Source: Prime Video

Real

Source: ANI

13. Kamal Kanta Batra (Captain Vikram Batra's mother)

Reel

Source: prime video

Real

Source: Deccan Herald

The movie is currently streaming on Prime Video.