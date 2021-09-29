Our favourite off-screen Bollywood couples gave us a glimpse of their IRL chemistry by sharing screen together. And even tied the knot on-screen, a sneak-peek for some even before they got married in real life.

Here is a quick comparison of their reel weddings vs their real weddings:

1. Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh

In Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, the two had a sindoor moment in this passionate song and we hope we get to see a full-blown Ranveer-Deepika on-screen wedding in the future.

2. Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

In this Manyavar commercial, we still got a glimpse of this cute couple just before they tied the knot IRL. Well played.

3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan

This couple tied the knot on-screen in the 2000 movie Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke and then off-screen in 2007.

4. Jaya Bachchan & Amitabh Bachchan

This legendary duo has been in many films together but it is their adorable wedding in Chupke Chupke that still warms our heart.

5. Twinkle Khanna & Akshay Kumar

From tying the knot on International Khiladi in 1999 to getting married IRL in 2001, this couple has come a long way.

6. Genelia D’Souza & Riteish Deshmukh

Fun fact, since the film released just months after these two tied the knot IRL, this wedding was added to the climax of Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya as a treat for the fans.

7. Hema Malini & Dharmendra

This wedding scene from the iconic film Seeta Aur Geeta was shot in 1972, 8 years before the couple tied the knot IRL.

8. Kajol & Ajay Devgn

A year after they got married IRL in 1999, the duo had a sweet ceremony in the cult film, Raju Chacha.

9. Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor

The two were absolutely adorable in this 1976 classic, Kabhi Kabhie, where they tied the knot 4 years before they did IRL.

Which couple is your favourite?