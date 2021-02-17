Let's all admit. The moment we saw Netflix's Bridgerton we all collectively fell head-over-heels for the Duke of Hastings AKA Regé-Jean Page. 

Sure, we did ship him and co-star Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton) in real life but all we wanted was a good looking and exceptionally charming guy like Simon Basset in our lives. So, obviously the first thing we did after watching the show was to know if Page is dating someone. 

Thankfully, he wasn't. So, in our own parallel universe, Page was ballroom dancing with us and running behind us in a lush field of ganne ke khet. 

Until, one day while scrolling through the internet, we came across a news which shattered our dreams. 

Page found himself a girlfriend. Noooooooooo!

Neither did he, nor his *rumoured* girlfriend Emily confirmed their relationship. But the pictures alone of him giving her a cosy bear hug was enough to dampen our spirits (and listen to break up songs). 

Source: Twitter

Much like us, fellow netizens were also heartbroken and well, we all collectively shared our heartbreak. 

Alexa, play *Chan se jo toote koi sapna*