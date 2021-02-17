Let's all admit. The moment we saw Netflix's Bridgerton we all collectively fell head-over-heels for the Duke of Hastings AKA Regé-Jean Page.

Sure, we did ship him and co-star Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton) in real life but all we wanted was a good looking and exceptionally charming guy like Simon Basset in our lives. So, obviously the first thing we did after watching the show was to know if Page is dating someone.

Thankfully, he wasn't. So, in our own parallel universe, Page was ballroom dancing with us and running behind us in a lush field of ganne ke khet.

Until, one day while scrolling through the internet, we came across a news which shattered our dreams.

Page found himself a girlfriend. Noooooooooo!

Sorry #Bridgerton fans, It appears as if Regé-Jean Page is taken. 👀 He and soccer player Emily Brown were seen out and about getting cuddly together. https://t.co/J5PwETICBW pic.twitter.com/wy8GbIvwmY — E! News (@enews) February 16, 2021

Neither did he, nor his *rumoured* girlfriend Emily confirmed their relationship. But the pictures alone of him giving her a cosy bear hug was enough to dampen our spirits (and listen to break up songs).

Much like us, fellow netizens were also heartbroken and well, we all collectively shared our heartbreak.

Oh, this wounds me (in my #Bridgerton voice ) 😜 — Miss E7000🌎❤️ (@GirlzRunThis) February 16, 2021

The good ones are always taken. pic.twitter.com/MED4BvMg2R — lexiechans (@itslexiechan) February 16, 2021

Of course a guy as perfect as he is off the market 😢 — DR (@amiidea) February 15, 2021

my heart 😭😭😭, my heart will go on 💔 — Francyelli Santana (@CiaoBellaFran) February 16, 2021

Omg this can’t be happening — Liz Arreguin (@lizarreguinn) February 16, 2021

Alexa, play *Chan se jo toote koi sapna*