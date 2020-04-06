Three years ago, Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer stole our hearts with their portrayal of Elio and Oliver.

Timothée Chalamet basking in the sun?

Armie Hammer dancing to his own tunes like an 80s heartthrob?

Call Me By Your Name turned our world upside down with these two softbois that no one could compare to. And now there is officially going to be a sequel!

Though there was already talks of a sequel, in March last year, Armie said that nothing could top the first film and a second would just set us up for disappointment.

However, a latest revelation has been made stating that director, Luca Guadagnino is returning to direct the adaptation of André Aciman’s follow-up novel, Find Me. According to Dazed, in an interview with an Italian newspaper la Repubblica, Luca said that he is working on a new film with the actors.

Of course, it’s a great pleasure to work with Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg (who plays Elio’s father, Samuel), Esther Garrel (Elio’s love interest, Marzia), and the other actors – they will all be in the new film.

- Luca Guadagnino

The storyline of the movie is still unclear though. Will the director take the film ahead the way he wants, since when he first shot Call Me By Your Name, the second book was still being written. Or will he follow the author's storyline and take a jump to Elio's life in Paris?

Whatever it may be, we know for a fact that we can't wait to watch Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer together again.