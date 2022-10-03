What could be more mesmerizing than hearing the eternally gorgeous Rekha singing?

Let me tell you – NOTHING.

An old clip of Rekha singing ‘Mujhe tum nazar se gira toh rahe ho’ has gone viral, and Twitter is in complete awe of her soulful voice.

Mujhe tum nazar se, gira tu rahe ho pic.twitter.com/HzjuY7ywtm — Moments & memories (@momentmemori) October 1, 2022

Besides Rekha’s dreamy voice, her expressions are so heartwarming that one can literally forget everything else but just watch and hear her sing.

Here’s how Rekha’s enchanting voice has struck chords with Desi hearts.

Rekha g is a class apart. No comparison https://t.co/mk2QwBbRad — Osama Siddiqui (@OsamaSidd97) October 3, 2022

This Video lives in my head rent free>>> https://t.co/oxc0lqV6x5 — . (@hazaa_bazaa) October 2, 2022

Perhaps, this is what sublime is after-all!

Rekha soulfully singing "Mujhe Tum Nazar sy" is sublime https://t.co/6Et1sfLcA1 — Nasir Hassan (@H3mlock_) October 2, 2022

Couldn't focus on the song because of how frkn beautiful she is https://t.co/GoRBhjLvxc — Nawal Asif (@_kartrashian) October 2, 2022

Rekha ma'am is ❤️✨.. 😰😭 endless replays .. perfection in every feature .. n eyes that speak a million words 💔😭 love u Rekha ma'am ❤️💔 .. #10DaystoRekhaMaamsBday ❤️❤️👸👑 https://t.co/eVaXuKDp6q — Priya (@radha763) October 2, 2022

All time hit actress….. https://t.co/NPHR5cwI8j — Shaikh Waseem (@aoakhi) October 2, 2022

This is not it. Last year, Rekha graced Indian Idol Season 12 and won the audience and the jury’s hearts with her compelling singing. Her voice was so heart-touching that you could see people getting teary-eyed.

Not just heads, Rekha lives in our hearts rent free!