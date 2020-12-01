We often hear about older men dating younger women and in these cases, men find it a matter of pride to be doing so. But when it comes to women doing the exact same, they are criticized. Why so? Love is blind and age is just a number, isn't it?

So, here are some celebrity couples where the woman was older than the man proving love knows no limitations.

1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

Age Gap - 10 years

This couple got hitched in 2018 and even after a lot of flak regarding their age difference, they haven't seemed happier.

2. Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

Age Gap - 25 years

The famous momager started dating Gamble after she separated with Caitlyn Jenner in October 2014 and these two have been going strong ever since.

3. Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya Sharma

Age gap - 5 years

The Masaan actor married her long time actor-rapper boyfriend in a dreamy Goa wedding in 2018. They both have been even more in love then ever.

4. Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

Age Gap - 7 years

This couple started dating in 2014 and got married one year later. They welcomed their first child—a daughter named Raddix Madden—in January 2020.

5. Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling

Age Gap - 6 years

The very private couple first met on the set of their movie The Place Beyond The Pines in 2011. They have been together for almost a decade now and have two daughters together.

6. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Age gap - 3 years

Both of them tied the knot in a surprise wedding at a Delhi gurudwara in 2018. They also have a daughter together and love each other's company.

7. Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman

Age Gap - 12 years

Australia’s famous celebrity couple got together in 1995 while filming TV drama Corelli. The bond was intense between the two that Jackman proposed just 3 1/2 months later.

8. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Age gap - 3 years

The two have been married since 2016 and proved time and again that their love knows no bounds.

9. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

Age gap - 5 years

The two reportedly fell in love with each other while shooting for their film Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge. After living in together for awhile, they got married in 2015 and now have a daughter together.

10. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Age gap - 6 years

JLO and her famous fiancé have been together since 2017. They got engaged in March 2019, have been happily living together and each have two children from their previous marriages.

11. Malaika Arora Khan and Arjun Kapoor

Age gap - 12 years

After Malaika's divorce, two lovebirds have been going on dates and have been constantly flirting with each other since 2019. If rumours are to be believed, the two will be getting married soon.

12. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Age gap - 3 years

Despite various speculations and criticism, this power couple got married on April 20, 2007. They now have a daughter together and still can't seem to get enough of each other.

13. Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa

Age gap - 12 years

The actor and actress who have been married since 2017 and have three children together have never shied when talking about each other. On

14. Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder

Age gap - 8 years

Shirish was the editor of Farah’s directorial debut Main Hoon Naa. Their friendship on the sets soon changed into love and they got married in 2004. They now have two daughters and a son together.

15. Shakira and Gerard Piqué

Age gap - 10 years

The Hips Don't Lie singer and her soccer-playing husband Gerard Pique started dating in 2010, after meeting on the set of her Waka Waka music video. They now have two sons together Milan and Sasha.

16. Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Singh

Age gap - 7 years

They say second time is the charm and that was true for Archana Puran Singh after she married Parmeet in 1992. The two have been happily married since and have two kids Aryaman and Ayushmaan together.

17. Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

Age gap - 2 years

The couple tied the knot in 2016 with traditional Hindu rituals in Los Angeles. Since then one can only see their growing bond.

Which couple surprised you?