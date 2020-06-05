Like most people during the lockdown, actor Neena Gupta was also unable to meet her friends and family on her birthday. However, her daughter, designer Masaba Gupta, surprised her by compiling video messages from her friends and colleagues.

From Ayushmann Khurrana to Amit Sharma, everyone wished the actor. And among those wishes, was a special wish from actor Akul Tripathi, who played her son in the hit show, Saans.

Saans, which was written and directed by Neena Gupta, and starred her as the lead, remains one of the most progressive and well-developed Hindi-language shows on extra-marital affair. And Akul Tripathi played Priya's son in the show.

In his message for the actor, he talked about how, earlier, he was at a distance of only five minutes away and could walk down and wish her, but under the lockdown, they were hundreds of kilometers away.

Neena Gupta was clearly overwhelmed by Akul's message and the whole video, and she shared the video on Instagram as well.

Now that's what you call a good surprise!

