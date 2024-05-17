Honestly, nothing feels better than watching the brand-new season of our favorite shows, does it? Bridgerton’s third season, after a long wait, is now finally streaming and the life instantly feels better.

From lush gardens and castles in the background to intriguing storylines, the show holds its audience in their seats with each scene. However, it’s the new characters that catch my attention every time. Each season comes with an interesting character and this season, we have Miss Malhotra (among others), portrayed by Banita Sandhu.

Netflix

That’s right!

Banita Sandhu, who made her debut with Shoojit Sircar’s October, has made her first appearance in this franchise for a short yet interesting role. She can be seen as one of the new debutants within the first few minutes of the first episode.

IMDb

As soon as the desi audience saw her in the show, they couldn’t hold their emotions and started tweeting on social media. Take a look.

BANITA SANDHU YOU WILL ALWAYS BE IN MY HEART pic.twitter.com/8UYz3cxKAs — Ally (@missbridger_ton) May 3, 2024

Did I just see banita sandhu in bridgerton🫣 pic.twitter.com/J3nnM2VyfG — Nischitha (@realrcbian_18) May 16, 2024

no one told me banita sandhu is in bridgerton 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Fr4aE7QN02 — s (@sickaqua) May 16, 2024

the scream i scrumpt @BanitaSandhu you have no idea how much i love youuuu pic.twitter.com/IcNKfzLPiX — َ (@fictionsftw) May 16, 2024

SEEING BANITA SANDHU IN THE FIRST 10 SECONDS OF BRIDGERTON HAD ME SCREAMING — tina (@kristine_ah) May 17, 2024

https://twitter.com/tswiftphile/status/1791143516070117458

banita sandhu is bridgerton s3 OMGGG — faye🍉⭑˚. (@1luvurm0m) May 16, 2024

It’s refreshing to see a western show incorporating Indian characters and faces to enrich their plotlines.