In heartbreaking news, renowned art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai was found dead at his studio in Karjat, recently. This has left the film fraternity shook and deeply saddened. Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Sanjay Dutt have voiced their grief over the occurrence as well. There is no doubt that Desai created some of the most stunning sets the Indian cinema has seen.
And that’s exactly why we’d like to share with you some of the most beautiful and artistic work he’s done over the years.
Take a look:
1. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam | 1999
2. Lagaan | 2001
3. Devdas | 2002
4. Hum Kisise Kum Nahin | 2002
5. Swades | 2004
6. Mangal Pandey: The Rising | 2005
7. Jodhaa Akbar | 2008
8. Fashion | 2008
9. Ishqiya | 2010
10. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo | 2015
Rest in peace, Mr. Nitin Chandrakant Desai.
