In heartbreaking news, renowned art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai was found dead at his studio in Karjat, recently. This has left the film fraternity shook and deeply saddened. Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Sanjay Dutt have voiced their grief over the occurrence as well. There is no doubt that Desai created some of the most stunning sets the Indian cinema has seen.

And that’s exactly why we’d like to share with you some of the most beautiful and artistic work he’s done over the years.

Credit: ABP Live

Take a look:

1. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam | 1999

2. Lagaan | 2001

Credit: YouTube

3. Devdas | 2002

Credit: YouTube

4. Hum Kisise Kum Nahin | 2002

5. Swades | 2004

Credit: YouTube

6. Mangal Pandey: The Rising | 2005

Credit: YouTube

7. Jodhaa Akbar | 2008

Credit: Retrospect Journal

8. Fashion | 2008

9. Ishqiya | 2010

10. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo | 2015

Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Rest in peace, Mr. Nitin Chandrakant Desai.