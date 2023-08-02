In heartbreaking news, renowned art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai was found dead at his studio in Karjat, recently. This has left the film fraternity shook and deeply saddened. Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Sanjay Dutt have voiced their grief over the occurrence as well. There is no doubt that Desai created some of the most stunning sets the Indian cinema has seen.

And that’s exactly why we’d like to share with you some of the most beautiful and artistic work he’s done over the years.

Nitin Chandrakant Desai
Credit: ABP Live

Take a look:

1. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam | 1999

Nitin Chandrakant Desai

2. Lagaan | 2001

Nitin Chandrakant Desai
Credit: YouTube

3. Devdas | 2002

Nitin Chandrakant Desai
Credit: YouTube

4. Hum Kisise Kum Nahin | 2002

Nitin Chandrakant Desai

5. Swades | 2004

Nitin Chandrakant Desai
Credit: YouTube

6. Mangal Pandey: The Rising | 2005

Nitin Chandrakant Desai
Credit: YouTube

7. Jodhaa Akbar | 2008

Nitin Chandrakant Desai
Credit: Retrospect Journal

8. Fashion | 2008

Nitin Chandrakant Desai

9. Ishqiya | 2010

Nitin Chandrakant Desai

10. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo | 2015

Nitin Chandrakant Desai
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Rest in peace, Mr. Nitin Chandrakant Desai.