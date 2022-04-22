We already know about the holiday homes, lavish bungalows, or luxurious kitchens our Bollywood celebs own. Every property they reside in screams opulence and fancy.

But like us, many Bollywood celebs live in rented apartments and have to pay hefty rents for it. We decided to find out how much rent these celebs pay.

1. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has rented an apartment in the same building where Deepika Padukone lives. It is located in a plush area of Mumbai at the Prabhadevi Towers. He pays around Rs 7.25 lakh per month as rent.

2. Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif

The couple recently got married and moved into a luxury beachfront property in Mumbai. Vicky-Katrina has rented an apartment in Juhu’s Rajmahal for 60 months and pays Rs 8 lakh per month.

3. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik already owns two apartments adjoining Mannat on the Juhu-Versova link road in Mumbai. As the work of his old apartment is in process, the actor has rented a space in Juhu for which he pays Rs 8.25 lakh per month.

4. Salman Khan

Salman Khan lives in the Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai with his family. However, he has rented a duplex apartment in Bandra for his company, Salman Khan Ventures Private Limited. Reportedly, he will pay Rs 8.25 lakh monthly rent for the duplex.

5. Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline moved into Priyanka's old residence in Mumbai. The apartment is located in Juhu, and she is reportedly paying Rs 6.78 lakh per month.

6. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon has rented Amitabh Bachchan's duplex home in Mumbai. The two-floor apartments are located in Andheri, and the rent for the duplex home is ₹10 lakh per month for two years.

7. Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene recently moved into their new rented space in Mumbai. The house is located in Worli, and the couple is paying a whopping rent of Rs 12.5 lakh per month.

8. Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal will soon exchange wedding vows. The couple is living in a sea face apartment in Mumbai and pays rent of Rs 3 lakhs per month.

Read more: From Mannat to Nawab, Here Are 10 Of The Most Lavish Bungalows Bollywood Celebs Own.