Given the insane popularity of F.R.I.E.N.D.S, it is not surprising to see people digging into the depths of the cast members' lives.

People working for a particular website may have gotten too far.

It's not offensive or anything, just some other level of dedication, which has led to the discovery that Monica and Chandler are related to each other. In real life.

If you go way, way, way back into the family histories of television's favourite couple, you will find that they are both related to a woman named Ellen Haskell.

Ellen travelled to the USA in the 1960s and had two sons, Roger and Matthew: Monica and Chandler's ancestor's, respectively.

What's more interesting is that the couple might also be related to Lady Gaga. This research was done by people at MyHeritage. And the head of the team told CNN:

We went into this line very deeply, we checked every name. We found a lot of records that support it, and we have confidence that they are related, This is not such a surprise. It makes sense that when you go so many generations back, the chances of people being connected are higher.

I mean, if you trace someone's family history to 15 generations before the current one, most of us will turn out to be related to each other. But this is Matthew and Courteney Cox we are talking about.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S: The Reunion was streamed across the world on May 27, and the fans of the show couldn't be more excited about the same.

But this family relation thing has made things a little bit awkward, don't you think? Just a little.