People who are forever fuming about the reservation system: What are you doing to end casteism? And please don’t retort by saying that “I am not casteist” cos the world does not run around you. And please understand that this is not a conversation about rich versus poor; this is about life.

Only a deluded human would be ignorant enough to suggest that crimes against people from lower castes do not exist. If you belong to this ‘casteism does not exist anymore’ tribe, I’d highly recommend one random google search. And if you’re laid-back enough to not utilize your phone for informational purposes, here’s an old viral tweet from Anti-Caste Activist, Sankul Sonawane, to rectify the misled narrative.

*Debunking reservation myths*



UC: I support reservation, but on economic basis



Me: Reservation is not & never was a poverty alleviation scheme



UC: But what about rich Dalits?



Me: Again, reservation is not made to solve poverty. It is to ensure representation of lower castes — Sankul Sonawane (@Sankul333) July 31, 2021

Back in my UG days (not long ago), there was a narrative that students from SC & STs ‘steal’ the seats of General students. Once, one fanatic student even aggressively detailed the unfair nature of the education system. (On a side note: that person also came from Sports quota) But the truth is that reservation came into the picture because we had a ‘rich’ track record of being unjust and discriminatory on the basis of caste. (And we still do.)

UC: Oh look how much you hate merit. I have achieved everything through hard work



Me: What you have achieved is a direct result of your caste privilege & generational wealth. Hard work is also done by Dalits working as labourers, farmers, workers, etc who have built this country — Sankul Sonawane (@Sankul333) July 31, 2021

The reservation system came into the being because a section of our population was being denied a basic fundamental right to education because of primitive and suffocating notions on purity and impurity that had gripped the delusional upper-caste people.

UC: You haven't built this country! Look at all the great Indians in history, all upper-caste



Me: That's because Dalits & Adivasis were not allowed to get education & do proper jobs for 3,000 years. You have won the race throughout history because we weren't allowed to compete — Sankul Sonawane (@Sankul333) July 31, 2021

And it’s callous to think that such absurd notions do not have a grip on a faction of the Indian population today. Let’s talk about the most recent news of 2022. Just three weeks ago, gut-wrenching news of the horrific murder and rape of two Dalit sisters came out from Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district. That very week, in another incident of caste-based violence, a Dalit man was badly beaten up for drinking water from a pot apparently reserved for upper castes people in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district. And these are just two incidents from a span of one week that were actually reported.

UC: All that only happens in villages. There is no caste in cities now



Me: Last year, a mutual friend who's a Dalit from my locality was killed by UCs. His crime was dating an UC girl. They hit him with a tempo, beat him to death & spit on him as they abused him with caste slurs — Sankul Sonawane (@Sankul333) July 31, 2021

UC: Crimes happen everywhere. Name a country where crimes don't happen



Me: Yes crimes happen around the world but only in India will you see Dalits getting killed for riding a horse, growing a moustache, watching a dance, wearing shoes, dating an UC or eating in front of an UC — Sankul Sonawane (@Sankul333) July 31, 2021

Or drinking water from UC’s well, or just walking in front of a UC, or merely existing in the same world where a UC does…

Reminder: Getting into college does not mean you will pass the college curriculum. That depends on an individual’s merit. Even if a below-average student gets admitted to IIT Delhi, they will not succeed without hardwork. (And this is just for example)

UC: If you are so smart then end reservation. I hate this quota system which kills my merit



Me: But you have no problem with management quota, army quota, Kashmir Pandit quota, in-house quota, NRI quota, sports quota, etc. You only have problem with lower castes getting educated — Sankul Sonawane (@Sankul333) July 31, 2021

UC: I don't even want 1% reservation. What about poor UCs?



Me: Poor UCs are poor because rich UCs hoard disproportionate amount of wealth. Top 10% UC who are >2% of the population own 60% of the country's wealth. UCs earn 45% than national average, SC/STs earn 21% & 34% less — Sankul Sonawane (@Sankul333) July 31, 2021

Some more facts.

UC: Reservation was needed in the beginning but why do you want it 70 years after Independence?



Me: We never wanted reservation. We wanted separate electorates. But Gandhi threatened to off himself when we got separate electorates. Remove reservation & give separate electorates — Sankul Sonawane (@Sankul333) July 31, 2021

By now, I hope you realise that casteism is not a conversation about rich versus poor.

UC: But I personally know so many Dalits with iPhones, Ferraris, mansions, etc. How are they oppressed & why do they get reservation?



Me: I already explained reservation is about representation & not economic upliftment. A rich Dalit is still a Dalit who suffers from casteism — Sankul Sonawane (@Sankul333) July 31, 2021

Just to clarify, this is sarcasm. Ambedkar never wanted reservation to end after 10 years in education and jobs — Sankul Sonawane (@Sankul333) July 31, 2021

So my friend: if you think you’re not casteist by being against reservation, read the twitter thread AGAIN. Process what is stands for.

Take your time and go through this and then bookmark it

If you every feel like you've been wronged

Come back to it and read again and again till your UC brain is able to accept it https://t.co/rxlHcejDTA — Hain? (@manogyaan) August 1, 2021

To all those who question the need for Reservations, please read this thread and learn "what" is RESERVATION for.



We need to know what really REPRESENTATION is. And its impact in a country where graded inequality is all pervasive. https://t.co/PJBAQf6uj4 — Sukanya L.N. (@sulakshna7783) October 10, 2022