It appears all our whining and griping over when Rick and Morty would return has paid off - the boys are back in town, y'all! Save the date - May 3rd marks the start of the end for season 4 (or saison cinq, as the French might say. Sorry, got a little too excited).

The trailer just dropped, check it out!

This looks like a freewheeling, dimension-hopping, expletive-laden ride of lunacy - just how we like it.