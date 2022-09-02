Kriti Sanon and her co-star Tiger Shroff made an appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 7 for the ninth episode of the show. And while both actors gave us their great moments, Sanon revealed a distinct side of herself.

Kriti Sanon revealed quite a few details about her romantic relationships, career, and Tiger during the candid discussion with the host Kjo.

1. When she revealed that Kjo himself might have launched her.

There was a chance that Kriti, rather than Alia, could have been swaying to Ishq wala love.

2. When she acknowledged flirting with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Kriti and Aditya might have been flirting, if not canoodling at a corner. Nevertheless, only a little.

3. When she admitted that they had exchanged numbers much later.

Simply put, that is introverted energy at its peak.

4. When she revealed how shy Tiger Shroff genuinely is.

Tiger and Kriti, who co-starred in Heropanti, may have started out being shy. However, the actor was too bashful to even kiss his co-star on camera.

5. When she explained why her mother forbade her from accepting Lust Stories.

In light of this, it appears that Kriti was given Kiara's role in the film, which she turned down due to the orgasm sequence.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is sponsored by MyGlamm. For more cool products, you can visit the website here.

GLAMM Up Like a Star with a FREE gift.