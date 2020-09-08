Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation, has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau for charges of drug consumption.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai: KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, Narcotics Control Bureau pic.twitter.com/aB4zKOoawL — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

CBI's investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death is still on-going. However, NCB has already arrested Rhea's brother Showik, and Sushant's manager Samuel Miranda on drug charges. Sushant's cook, Dipesh Sawant, was also arrested.

Rhea was arrested after three days of questioning. The case has also been investigated by the ED for possible financial fraud.