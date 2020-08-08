After being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for over 8 hours in relation to the Sushant Singh Rajput case, his ex-girlfriend and one of the accused Rhea Chakrobarty has shared a picture of a page from Sushant's diary.

The picture which was shared via her lawyer was Sushant's gratitude list. The page expressed gratitude for his life and the presence of Rhea and her family in his life.

Speaking about this note, Rhea said,

It is his (Sushant's) handwriting. Lillu is Showik, Bebu is me, Sir is my dad, Ma'am is my mom and Fudge is his dog.

She also shared a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput's picture and stated that the only thing of his that she has is his sipper. The black sipper has the title of Sushant's film Chhichhore written on it.

After request from fans, his family and the Bihar government, Sushant’s death will now be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

