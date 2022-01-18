To offer us a saga of crime, politics and revenge, Disney+ Hotstar dropped the trailer of The Great Indian Murder starring Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi in the lead roles.

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, this murder mystery is based on Vikas Swarup's novel Six Suspects and inspired in part by the Jessica Lall murder case that gripped the country in the late 1990s.

While every murder has a compelling backstory, this show digs into six distinct aspects of the same story! We are even more intrigued as nothing much about the plot is unveiled in the trailer.

Along with the main cast, Ashutosh Rana, Sudha Bharadwaj, and Raghuvir Yadav will play pivotal roles in this web series.

From what we've seen of the trailer, it's refreshing to see The Family Man famed Sharib Hashmi playing a prominent role in the show.

You can start streaming the show from February 4th only on Disney+ Hotstar. Watch the entire trailer here:

All images are screengrabs from the trailer unless mentioned otherwise.