Following the FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and South Korea, we witnessed a storming game at Stadium 974. Team Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea paved their entry into the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

The Brazilian striker Richarlison gave us an exquisite goal to watch and was hailed by everyone. Meanwhile, this master goal has reminded a Twitter user of our own Mohan Lal in the movie Mahasamudram. Back in 2006, this Malayalam movie gave us a carbon copy of the goal scored by Richarlison on Monday.

The similarities are hard to ignore, have a look:

The second Brazilian goal that Richarlison scored was a carbon copy of a goal scored by our own Mohan Lal, in the movie Mahasamudram, released in 2006, that too in Brazilian jersey. MALLUS ARE WAY AHEAD. @soulonatraipse @Subytweets @anitanairauthor @rekhabaala @just1doctorwala pic.twitter.com/MkL1YfEs5s — raskolnikov (@iIakobos) December 4, 2022

Tweeples cannot agree more with this and believe mallus are way ahead. Here’s what they have to say:

Haha nice! — Dr. Jonathan Fernandez 🇮🇳👨‍⚕️⚕️ (@just1doctorwala) December 5, 2022

😅 such copycats these Brazilians !! — Vasudevan Srinivasan (@VaasuSrinivasan) December 6, 2022

Mohanlal is an inspiration for football — …. Kaiko (@taah_zzzz) December 5, 2022

This is legit the best goal of the FIFA World Cup so far.

