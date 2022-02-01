We all have seen Nicki Minaj & Cardi B rapping, but there are many more female rappers excelling in this field. The rapping industry is evolving and gaining a lot of popularity among the youth.

The income of these artists is not just limited to rapping but also brand endorsements, acting, and producing. Today, we look at the richest female rappers in the world and how much they earn.

1. Nicki Minaj

Net worth: $85 million

Onika Tanya Maraj, aka Nicki Minaj, is a rapper, actress, model, and songwriter. The Grammy award winner bears a successful rap career and endorsements with brands like MAC & H&M. She is credited for producing songs such as Starships, Your Love, and Anaconda.



2. Queen Latifah

Net worth: $70 million

Dana Elaine Owens, popularly known as Queen Latifah, is a Grammy award winner and was also nominated for an Oscar. She made her debut in 1989 with her first album, All Hail The Queen. Queen Latifah has also been an advocate for women's rights, equality, and justice.

3. Cardi B

Net worth: $30 million

All hail the queen! Cardi B is a rapper, singer, and television personality. She rose to fame after posting videos of her rapping on social media platforms like Instagram. Cardi B is known for her aggressive and street-style of rap.

4. Missy Elliot

Net worth: $50 million

Missy Elliot is one of the most famous rappers in the industry. The five-time Grammy award winner has ruled the rap industry for a long time. She collaborated with some of the most renowned artists including Aaliyah, Timbaland, Sean "Puffy" Combs.

5. Cheryl James (Salt)

Net worth: $14 million

Cheryl James is a songwriter and rapper known for her strong rhymes and explicit lyrics. She was the lead vocalist of the Salt-N-Pepa group alongside Sandra Denton and Spinderella.

6. DJ Spinderella

Net worth: $10 million

Deidra Muriel Roper, aka DJ Spinderella, has won acclaim all over the world. She was also a member of the hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa. Other than being a rapper, she is also an actress and a radio host.

7. Eve

Net Worth: $10 Million

Eve Jihan Cooper, aka Eve, is one of the most authentic names in the world of rapping. She has collaborated with Jadakiss, Gwen Stefani, Beanie Sigel, and Alicia Keys. This also led her to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration in 2002.

8. M.I.A.

Net Worth: $14 Million

M.I.A. music is an innovative blend of hip-hop, electro, dancehall, and grime. She has bagged awards like Academy Award, three Grammy Awards, a Mercury Prize, and an MBE for service to music. Mathangi 'Maya' Arulpragasam, better known by her stage name M.I.A is also a social activist.

9. Lil’ Kim

Net Worth: $18 Million

Kimberly Denise Jones, aka Lil’ Kim, is a rapper, actress, model, and reality television personality. She began rapping in her teenage years, as she was inspired by Diana Ross. Lil made her debut in 1996 with the album Hard Core.



10. Iggy Azalea

Net Worth: $15 Million

Iggy Azalea is an Australian rapper, model, and songwriter. She is best known for songs like, Fancy, Work, Black Widow, and Change Your Life. Iggy moved from Australia to America to pursue her career in music.

