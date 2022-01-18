YouTube has given many people a chance to turn their passion into their profession. This video-making platform has made many people rich.

From vloggers to comedians, let's take a look at the world's richest YouTubers.

1. Ryan Kaji

Net Worth: $80 Million

Ryan's World started in 2015 when he was four years old. Now ten, he has over 31 million subscribers. Ryan also owns a clothing and toy brand called Ryan’s World. His content revolves around reviewing toys on his channel. He recently signed a deal with Nickelodeon and Amazon for a television series.

2. MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson)

Net Worth: $24 Million

MrBeast started making videos at the age of 13, under the name MrBeast6000. His videos contain a lot of stunts and humour. MrBeast has over 88 million subscribers, and he does a lot of giveaways on his channel.

3. Jake Paul

Net Worth: $20 Million

Brother of Logan Paul, Jake started his YouTube channel in 2014. His content is all about his boxing career and vlogs from the tournaments. Jake has over 20 million subscribers.

4. Mark Fischbach (Markiplier)

Net Worth: $28 Million

Markiplier joined YouTube in 2012, and he still remains popular. He started with sketch comedy and later shifted to video games commentary. Mark gained fame when he recorded himself playing Five Nights at Freddy’s, a video game about a haunted pizza place. He has over 31 million subscribers.

5. Rhett and Link

Net Worth: $32 Million

Rhett and Link met in the first grade of elementary school and became good friends. The duo started Good Mythical Morning, a nerdy talk show, and gained a lot of popularity. Rhett and Link have more than 4 million subscribers.

6. Unspeakable

Net Worth: $30 Million

Unspeakable, aka, Nathan creates and shares various video games, mainly on Minecraft. He also shoots challenges, role plays to keep the content engaging. Unspeakable holds over 12 million subscribers.

7. Nastya

Net Worth: $20 Million

Anastasia Radzinskaya aka Nastya is a kids' YouTube channel. Her content is colourful and is also dubbed into various languages. Nastya has over 85 million subscribers.

8. Dude Perfect

Net Worth: $50 Million

Dude Perfect was created in 2009 when a group of college roommates came together. Their content revolves around stunts and trick shots videos. Dude Perfect has 57 Million subscribers.

9. Logan Paul

Net Worth: $19 Million

Logan Paul started his YouTube channel in 2013. He is also an actor and boxer by profession. His vlogs are from his day-to-day life. Logan was also a part of TV shows like Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. He has 23.3 million subscribers.

10. Preston Arsement

Net worth: $20 Million

Preston's content primarily revolves around games. He recently created a playable Minecraft version of the challenges from the web series Squid Game. Preston has also started doing challenges, pranks, and vlogs on his channel. He has over 18 million subscribers.

11. PewDiePie

Net Worth: $40 Million

PewDiePie, aka Felix Kjellberg, started his YouTube channel in 2010. He is famous for his commentary on video games in the most hilarious way. PewDiePie has 111 Million subscribers.

12. Jeffree Star

Net Worth: $200 Million

Jeffree Star is a beauty and fashion blogger. He started his career as a singer and later moved to YouTube to pursue his passion for makeup. Jeffree is known for his vegan makeup brand, Jeffree Star Cosmetics. He has over 16 million subscribers.

