The first five episodes of Rick and Morty season 4 concluded on the 15th of this month, and its got fans frothing at the mouth for more. Unfortunately, off-kilter creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon have now decided to fuck with their audience yet again, as they are wont to do.





They just put out this cryptic Instagram post.

Nice one, guys! Some really Rickety reliable information right there. In case you're not aware, the creators of this show are notoriously irreverent, especially when it comes to the sanctity of fan appreciation. So a caption like 'You can trust us' is just infuriating. But also hilarious.

Anyway, that's the big news! We can (maybe) expect the rest of season 4 some time in 2020. Until then, we'll all be sadly Wubba-lubba-dub-dubbing ourselves to sleep at night.