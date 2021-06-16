Indians as an audience, forget quite easily and are generally very forgiving of everyday stupidity. But sometimes, moviemakers take that for granted and we get some very sub-standard product. So we went back in time a bit, to the 80s and 90s and the likes, and found a few movie plots that'll make you question your own sanity.

1. In the film, Ajooba, Amitabh Bachchan's character's mother was a dolphin.

2. In the movie Dil, Madhuri Dixit's character falsely accuses Aamir Khan's character of rape. Later Khan's character assaults her to 'show' her that rape allegations can cause serious damage to a man's life. Then they fall in love.

3. In Desh Premee, Amitabh Bachchan's injuries from the barbed wires bleed with so much conviction that they tactically write the words Inquilab on the ground.

4. In the film Mard, Big B had the word 'Mard' tattooed on his chest. In what could only be described as weirder, this tattoo was placed on his chest by his father when he was a kid!

Wow! A lot of these seem to have Amitabh Bachchan as the lead. It's not my fault if he did some truly awful films.

5. In Amar Akbar Anthony, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna did blood transfusions amongst each other in the most unscientific and unhygienic way possible. Their characters should have died, horribly and in a lot of agony.

The next one will be the last Amitabh Bachchan one, I swear.

6. In the movie, Khoon Pasina, Big B's character convinces a tiger to attack the woman she likes so that he jump in and save her. The tiger agrees and only stages an attack where it looks like she's going to eat the woman. Yeah. It totally works out.

7. In Khoon Bhari Maang, Rekha's character is basically thrown at a river of crocodiles and left to die. But only did she survive, she sells her diamond earrings to get plastic surgery, becomes pretty and a successful model, dates her husband and then takes everything from him. WTF!

8. 1994's Andaz had Karisma Kapoor, a school going teenager fall in love with her much older teacher, Anil Kapoor. In fact, she challenges Kapoor that she would be his wife, someday. In the end, Karisma Kapoor dies trying to protect Anil Kapoor's wife, who tells her that Anil Kapoor had been in love with her all along.

9. In Teri Meherbaniyan, Jackie Shroff's dog is the most loyal and baddest MOFO that ever lived. He is sanskari, performs his master's final rites and plots vengeance that would see his villain die horribly. And he has a snake to help him do all of this. Yes, the dog practically has a snake for a pet.

10. In the movie Clerk, Manoj Kumar's father is so patriotic that he literally wakes up from the death bed after his son plays a deshbhakti song on their walkman thingy. Like, no joke. He legit gets off the bed to that music and walks death off.

That's enough weird for the day.