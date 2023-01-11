RRR made waves among audiences, specifically in the US after its release on Netflix. The 2022 film was also nominated at the Golden Globe Awards 2023 in two categories, and all of this certainly made the country proud. We’ve all been following up on the developments, and well, it’s been a roller coaster ride.

Now that the film won the Globe for the Best Original Song, Naatu Naatu is the only music on our feeds. And it looks like RRR has left an impression on Rihanna as well. The pop singer was seen congratulating the team as she walked by the RRR table. The fact that she was nominated in the same category has also left an impact.

Rihanna has such class. As she and Rocky walk by (I think to the bathroom) Rihanna congratulates the RRR table for their best original song win for Naatu Naatu in her category. pic.twitter.com/8CM2seXFVd — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) January 11, 2023

Of course, this feels like another feather in the cap for RRR, and people are clearly celebrating. The internet definitely feels like an altogether different place right now.

Like SRK, we’re all dancing to Naatu Naatu.