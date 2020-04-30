These two days have taken away two of the finest actors the Indian film industry has seen. Yesterday, the world woke up to the news of Irrfan Khan's passing and today, we lost the legendary Rishi Kapoor.

Both these actors forged their way into our hearts. Rishi Kapoor defined romance for generations and Irrfan Khan dared to do the unconventional.

While Irrfan Khan recovered from cancer and was hospitalised for a colon infection, Rishi Kapoor passed away after fighting cancer for two years. The two actors only ever worked together in one film, D-Day, a still of which is sending chills down our spine.

In an interview with Filmfare, Irrfan spoke about working with Rishi Kapoor in D-Day and being inspired by him.

My cousin is his ultimate fan, though I have watched all his movies. I never thought I had it in me to be a Rishi Kapoor. He is hot liquid. He has worked on cultivating his craft so well and he is one of those stars you never have enough of, even if he is doing the same thing, movie after movie. I think that’s what makes his second innings so spectacular. He doesn’t have to be a star anymore, so he is having a blast being an actor.

- Irrfan Khan

This loss has hit cinema lovers across the world hard.

Rishi Kapoor & Irrfan Khan, two very diverse acting styles, but both iconic performers. I don't know if they did any other films together, but I remember one. Ironically it was called #DDay 💔. pic.twitter.com/KDuNwU9UvJ — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) April 30, 2020

D- Day had a song called Alvida. That hits.

Farewell. pic.twitter.com/z63ZLrydMu — Gaurav (@gauravtmusic) April 30, 2020

Not a big film buff, but saddened by the loss of 2 iconic actors within a day of each other.Irrfan Khan’s understated brilliance in Piku was moving & Rishi Kapoor’s youthful Bobby notwithstanding, his role as a fun,physically distant, supportive father in Hum Tum remains etched. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) April 30, 2020

Indian cinema lost 2 brave souls, each fighting their own battles. Each brilliant in their own right. #DDAY #DarkDay #RIPIrrfanKhan #RIPRishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/2ngcTLFFC4 — Dr Aseem Sharma (@draseemsharmamd) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor & Irrfan Khan on another journey... Off to the next World before the rest of us get there. As a friend wrote to me, It’s God who’s taken their dates now. pic.twitter.com/xBZTk5RIv3 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 30, 2020

"Today the story that we have finished...there will be many to tell it...but I am scared that, may be there will be no one to listen to it."



From the movie, ‘D Day’ 💔 pic.twitter.com/8ixDBTqbY7 — राजीव (@_RajivSingh) April 30, 2020

This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It's hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace 😟💔 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 30, 2020

We weren't ready to say goodbye to these icons.