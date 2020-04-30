These two days have taken away two of the finest actors the Indian film industry has seen. Yesterday, the world woke up to the news of Irrfan Khan's passing and today, we lost the legendary Rishi Kapoor. 

Both these actors forged their way into our hearts. Rishi Kapoor defined romance for generations and Irrfan Khan dared to do the unconventional. 

Source: Twitter

While Irrfan Khan recovered from cancer and was hospitalised for a colon infection, Rishi Kapoor passed away after fighting cancer for two years. The two actors only ever worked together in one film, D-Day, a still of which is sending chills down our spine. 

In an interview with Filmfare, Irrfan spoke about working with Rishi Kapoor in D-Day and being inspired by him. 

My cousin is his ultimate fan, though I have watched all his movies. I never thought I had it in me to be a Rishi Kapoor. He is hot liquid. He has worked on cultivating his craft so well and he is one of those stars you never have enough of, even if he is doing the same thing, movie after movie. I think that’s what makes his second innings so spectacular. He doesn’t have to be a star anymore, so he is having a blast being an actor.

                    - Irrfan Khan

This loss has hit cinema lovers across the world hard.

We weren't ready to say goodbye to these icons. 