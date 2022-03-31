Sharmaji Namkeen, Rishi Kapoor's last release, holds a special place in the hearts of his fans. The feel-good movie comes as a great ode to the actor and his contribution to the Hindi cinema industry, two years after his demise.

The film tells the story of Brij Gopal Sharma (Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal), who is trying to stay motivated after retirement. Sharma aspires to transform his passion for cooking into a career to deal with the post-retirement blues.

If you're on the fence about whether or not to watch Sharmaji Namkeen, check out these tweets.

To the entire team of #SharmajiNamkeen and @PrimeVideoIN

🫡

What a lovely movie! This was the best way to pay tribute to @chintskap ji.

Thank you all for gifting the audience with such a beautiful movie.

Also a big thanks to @SirPareshRawal ji. — Arko (@callarko) March 31, 2022

“ Sharmaji Namkeen works delightfully on the strength of its sweet, solid heart and generous doses of wit.” https://t.co/tBSLX5mo52 — annand paandey (@anandnama) March 31, 2022

Sharmaji Namkeen is the midweek dopamine dose I didn’t know I needed. Both Rishi Kapoor and @SirPareshRawal are heartwarming to watch.



The character BG Sharma reminded me of Satish Duggal from Do Dooni Chaar, another wholesome gem which deserves a rewatch this weekend 💯 — Yash Saboo (@YashSaboo7) March 30, 2022

#SharmajiNamkeenReview: #SharmajiNamkeen a very heartwarming film in which #RishiKapoor & @SirPareshRawal as its best part along with the story. Both played #Sharmaji superbly but #ChintuJi's presence made it nostalgic.The supporting cast was superb#ChintuJi ❤



Rating- ⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/vei3HZWnB2 — Siddh Shah (@Shah08Siddh) March 31, 2022

@SirPareshRawal you killed it sir 😎 hats off, I haven’t had this much laugh watching a movie since a long time. Awesome work by you and Lt. Rishi Kapoor ji. God bless 😊😊 #SharmajiNamkeen #SharmajiNamkeenOnPrime pic.twitter.com/WLIc49KsRs — Vivek Choudhary (@Choudhary969) March 31, 2022

#SharmajiNamkeen is a very heartwarming fare and deserves to be seen with the family. I wish it had released in cinemas; it would have been fun watching the film on d big screen while enjoying the collective laughter & the clapping during the end credits. https://t.co/TIFsAsAZQb — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) March 31, 2022

#SharmajiNamkeen ...a unique experience...emotional...the transition between rishi ji and paresh rawal works big time...it makes for a rich viewing ...the end roll credit ...will bring tears to your eye...we will miss u rishi kapoor on silver screen...a tribute well paid — vinay damani (@vinaydamnit) March 30, 2022

This is wonderful. Rishi ji would have Absolutely Loved this. The clips at the end from Sharma ji Namkeen bought tears to my eyes. Thank you so much for this heart touching tribute. Rishi Kapoor ji lives on through his Iconic songs, fabulous films & in our hearts ♥️ — Aneeta (@AneetaRadoja) March 30, 2022

watched sharmaji namkeen, a really beautiful and sweet film. even though sharma ji is played by both - rishi kapoor and paresh rawal, the essence is not lost during the transitions. must watch ❤ — boo radley (@400_bees) March 30, 2022

Sharmaji Namkeen is such a goofball adorable feel good movie aghhh ❤️❤️❤️ Befitting last film for Rishi Kapoor. Too cute! — Vaishnavi Deepak (@KindaVaisWoman) March 31, 2022

You'll be constantly smiling while watching #SharmajiNamkeen. @chintskap is an absolute delight and so is @SirPareshRawal! — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) March 29, 2022

Can a film make u smile and emotional at the same time, with a touch of inspiration! #SharmajiNamkeen does that. ✨ And understood why it had a special place in #RishiKapoor ji's heart❤️ He is simply fantastic in this "slice of life" film. @excelmovies @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar pic.twitter.com/nVZPxsri8f — Neeti Roy (@neetiroy) March 28, 2022

Sharmaji Namkeen is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.