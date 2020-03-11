It's no secret that most music composers these days are remixing original tracks to compose songs for movies. However, in most of these cases composers take appropriate permission before remixing a track because ultimately, it's not their original creation. But it looks like T-Series did not do the same for their film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Pati patni aur woh poster
Source: 360samachar

Because in a Tweet, singer and music producer Ritiviz alleged that his song, Udd Gaye, was used in a film without his permission.

Instagram account Diet Sabya then further pointed out, through Insta stories, that the movie was Pati Patni Aur Woh. 

Many people came out in support of Ritviz, while also calling out T-Series for the alleged plagiarism:

T-Series is yet to respond officially to the accusations about plagiarism. 