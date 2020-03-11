It's no secret that most music composers these days are remixing original tracks to compose songs for movies. However, in most of these cases composers take appropriate permission before remixing a track because ultimately, it's not their original creation. But it looks like T-Series did not do the same for their film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Because in a Tweet, singer and music producer Ritiviz alleged that his song, Udd Gaye, was used in a film without his permission.

Instagram account Diet Sabya then further pointed out, through Insta stories, that the movie was Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Many people came out in support of Ritviz, while also calling out T-Series for the alleged plagiarism:

It's not ridiculously similar it is your song I just heard it on you tube — Mrinal !!! (@BoyPotty) March 8, 2020

When watched that movie on Prime I jumped from my couch and thought Ritviz song is in mainstream cinema. At the end I could not find any credits.

Bro, sue them let's crowdfund if they are big, we are big enough to fight them. Even T Series wont risk few millions downvoting them — Sumanth (@starkpack) March 8, 2020

Pati Patni Aur Woh - Udd Gaye

Feels like shit that song.

More power to you brother♥️ — Ankan Paul (@thejocularsuave) March 7, 2020

@TSeries @itsBhushanKumar wtf

just saw the trailer, tu sach mein chutiya hi hai @TheAaryanKartik — rajat singh (@_rajat26) March 9, 2020

I was wondering the same. But I thought you were involved in it. Also, it's a sad rip off. — Eye roller (@VaruniKhare) March 8, 2020

T-Series is yet to respond officially to the accusations about plagiarism.