Robert Downey Jr. is easily one of the most loved Hollywood actors in India, and it's not just because of his stint with MCU, though Iron Man certainly had a huge role to play in his rising fanbase.

And just like we find everything he does extraordinary, Robert Downey Jr. found another actor's performance extraordinary. And it was none other than Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan.

In 2010, during an interview with Bombay Times, Robert Downey Jr. talked about how he was a fan of Aamir's performance, going so far as to call him the "Tom Hanks of India".

I happened to see ‘Lagaan’ and believe Aamir Khan was extra-ordinary. India is a land waiting to happen for me and I would love to visit it as soon as I get a chance. All that comes to mind when I hear of this country is diversity, vibrancy, and Bollywood."

Ah well, we always knew Iron Man had great taste!