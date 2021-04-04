Robert Downey Jr. is easily one of the most loved Hollywood actors in India, and it's not just because of his stint with MCU, though Iron Man certainly had a huge role to play in his rising fanbase. 

Iron Man
Source: EW

And just like we find everything he does extraordinary, Robert Downey Jr. found another actor's performance extraordinary. And it was none other than Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan. 

Aamir Khan
Source: Book My Show

In 2010, during an interview with Bombay Times, Robert Downey Jr. talked about how he was a fan of Aamir's performance, going so far as to call him the "Tom Hanks of India".

I happened to see ‘Lagaan’ and believe Aamir Khan was extra-ordinary. India is a land waiting to happen for me and I would love to visit it as soon as I get a chance. All that comes to mind when I hear of this country is diversity, vibrancy, and Bollywood."
Aamir Khan
Source: Wadsam

Ah well, we always knew Iron Man had great taste! 