Looking back at the desi shows that released this year, 2022 was majorly about drama, crime, and thrills in the entertainment world. From Rocket Boys, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, and The Fame Game, we witnessed great shows/series this year that kept us on the edge of our seats. IMDb, an online database of information related to films, television series, and OTT streaming content, famous for its ratings in popular culture, has chosen some of the best shows from this year.

Out of which, we have picked 12 such shows/series of 2022 according to IMDb ratings:

1. Rocket Boys– 8.9

Starring Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh, Rocket Boys is a biographical TV series based on the lives of India’s two great physicists, Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai. It was released on SonyLIV and has two seasons, both of which had premiered this year. Science and history enthusiasts, don’t miss it.

2. Khakee: The Bihar Chapter– 8.4

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, the crime thriller TV series, showcases how an IPS officer hunts down a dreaded gangster. The story is set against the backdrop of Sheikhpura, Nalanda, and Patna districts. It features an ensemble cast including Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Abhimanyu Singh, Ravi Kishan, and Ashutosh Rana, to name a few.

3. Tanaav– 8.6

Sudhir Mishra’s Tanaav, an adaptation of the Israeli TV series, Fauda, was released on SonyLIV in November this year. The socio-political drama stars Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Adil Hussain, Rajat Kapoor, Zarina Wahab, and others. The story is set in 2017 during which there is a conflict between insurgents in the Kashmir Valley and the Special Task Group run by the state.

4. Human– 7.9

Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari-starrer, Human, a medical thriller TV series, was released on Disney+Hotstar earlier this year. Set against the backdrop of human drug testing, it deals with exposing the nexus of pharmaceutical companies, private hospitals, and government officials that exploit the poor.

5. Mukhbir: The Story of a Spy– 7.8

Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy is an adaptation of Maloy Krishna Dhar’s novel, Mission to Pakistan: An Intelligence Agent in Pakistan. Directed by Shivam Nair, Mukhbir follows the story of an Indian secret agent, who enters Pakistan on a mission to gather intelligence against the backdrop of the 1965 Indo-Pak war. It features Prakash Raj, Zain Khan Durrani, Adil Hussain, and more.

6. Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach– 7.8

Rohan Sippy’s directorial venture, Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, is the third installment of the Criminal Justice franchise. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Swastika Mukherjee, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Purab Kohli, the courtroom drama showcases the murder case of a teenage celebrity.

7. Mai– 7.1

Produced by Anushka Sharma, Sakshi Tanwar-starrer, Mai, follows the heart-wrenching tale of a grieving mother who discovers the criminals responsible for her daughter’s tragic death. While Wamiqa Gabbi plays the role of the daughter in this Netflix drama, Raima Sen is the antagonist who is behind the murder.

8. The Great Indian Murder– 7.1

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, The Great Indian Murder, is a crime-mystery TV series based on Vikas Swarup’s novel, Six Suspects. Starring Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi, Ashutosh Rana, Sharib Hashmi, and Raghuvir Yadav, to name a few, it follows the murder case of notorious industrialist Vicky Rai, who is killed at a party. It premiered on Disney+Hotstar in February this year.

9. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein– 7

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein follows the story of an engineering graduate, who wants to leave his town to embark on new beginnings with his girlfriend. However, a politician-gangster’s daughter is obsessed with him, hence, he struggles to come out from there. Starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, and Anchal Singh, it was released on Netflix in January this year.

10. The Fame Game– 6.8

Madhuri Dixit-starrer The Fame Game follows the story of a fictional Bollywood superstar, Anamika Anand, who goes missing one day. Anamika’s personal life soon becomes the talk of the town, and many dark secrets are revealed during the investigation. It also sheds light on the media, nepotism, and queers. Released in February, The Fame Game also stars Sanjay Kapur and Manav Kaul.

11. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love– 6.7

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love is a comedy TV series that was released on Netflix in March. Shouldered by Mismatched actor, Vihaan Samat, it follows the story of Ray, who struggles to navigate his life in adulthood while following the advice of his inner voice (a wizard- Jim Sarbh). Rahul Bose and Suchitra Pillai play the roles of his parents.

12. Rudra: The Edge of Darkness– 6.7

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, the psychological crime thriller, is a remake of the BBC’s British series, Luther. Starring Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol, and Rashi Khanna, it was released on Disney+Hotstar in March this year. Ajay essays the role of DCP Rudraveer Singh in the Special Crime Unit of the Mumbai Police, and Esha plays his on-screen estranged wife.

Add these shows/series to your watchlist as the year is about to end.