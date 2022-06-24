R. Madhavan fans have been counting down eagerly to July 1st so they can finally watch the actor's directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. All eyes have been on this biographical drama based on the life of genius ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan.

The film's new trailer has heightened the excitement and anticipation.

The trailer showcases the excellence of a team of ISRO scientists trying to launch satellites without adequate budgets.

Apart from Madhavan, the film stars a powerful ensemble cast including acclaimed international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie with special appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.

Described as an "arrogant genius", the movie traces Nambi Narayanan's scandalous and true story. He was responsible for leading the Indian space agency's cryogenic rocket engine project and obtaining the technology from Russia.

However, there are snippets exploring the corruption and unrealistic expectations of government officials from ISRO scientists. The team and Narayanan is showcased to being set up to fail in the mission due to lack of understanding from the officials.

And then the tragedy that would change the course of Narayanan's life and career.

Madhavan plays the lead role in the film as Nambi Narayanan who aspires to take the country to a higher level through aerospace technology but is shunned because of a false allegations of treachery.

After shaking up Cannes Film Festival this year, Madhavan and Nambi Narayanan have been on a promotional tour and have received a great response.

You can watch the trailer here:

The film will be released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on July 1st.