Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani won hearts like a little kid does. It was innocent, sweet and even over-the-top at times, but it was worth going back to the theatres. The film was like a roller-coaster ride of emotions, because it managed to make people feel a lot of things. Maybe KJo realized that we deserve a deleted scene from the archives; and so, the makers released one.

This scene starts from the point where Rani’s father, Chandan Chatterjee, performed kathak at a family function. He was mocked and laughed at by Rocky and his family for being a dancer, given the problematic ways in which the family functioned. However, Rocky offered an apology with a monologue that stayed with people. In this scene, he also apologizes to Rani for doing what he did.

In pure Rocky-style, he makes an imperfect dramatic entry with a song, and knocks at the window. Despite being upset, Rani hears him out and sees Rocky as someone who wanted to change. This is also the, “Love hai toh sab hai” moment from the trailer; and much like the film, it’s a roller coaster. Rocky and Rani fight, make up, laugh and cry – all at the same time.

Of course, now, the internet wants a cut with all the deleted scenes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch it here:

Leave it to Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to show a spectrum like range in just one scene.